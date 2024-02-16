MagazineBuy Print

Saurav Ghosal enters quarterfinals in Fire Open Squash tournament

The 37-year-old rallied from a game down to defeat local favourite Lovejoy 4-11, 11-8, 11-4, 13-11 on Thursday.

Published : Feb 16, 2024 13:57 IST - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Saurav Ghosal entered the quarterfinals of the Fire Open tournament in Washington.
Saurav Ghosal entered the quarterfinals of the Fire Open tournament in Washington. | Photo Credit: B.Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu
Saurav Ghosal entered the quarterfinals of the Fire Open tournament in Washington. | Photo Credit: B.Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu

India’s top-ranked player, Saurav Ghosal, advanced to the quarterfinals with a hard-fought 3-1 win over the USA’s Spencer Lovejoy in the Squash on Fire Open tournament in Washington.

The 37-year-old rallied from a game down to defeat local favourite Lovejoy 4-11, 11-8, 11-4, 13-11 on Thursday.

The Indian world No. 26, who is the sixth seed and received a first-round bye at the USD 51,500 PSA World Tour Bronze event, will meet French world No. 11 and top seed Victor Crouin in the quarterfinals.

Reigning national champion Velavan Senthilkumar, who made it to his maiden PSA World Tour Silver quarterfinal in Pittsburgh last week, lost to Egyptian second seed Youssef Soliman 11-6, 11-8, 11-2.

The left-hander from Tamil Nadu had put it past Briton Mark Broekman 11-4, 11-4, 11-2 in 22 minutes in his opening round.

