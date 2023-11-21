Shooting World Cup: Divya finishes 7th, Esha 13th in 10m air pistol final

India’s Divya TS finished seventh and Esha Singh 13th in the women’s 10m air pistol final during the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup final at Lusail Shooting range in Doha on Tuesday.

In men’s air pistol, the lone Indian entrant, Sarabjot Singh shot 581 and missed the final by one point.

Divya scored 576 in the 60-shot qualification round, which placed her sixth among the 14 participants. The Indian shooter could not overcome a sluggish start which saw her drop to the seventh place after the first 10 shots, bowing out after the 14th in the same position with a score of 137.8.

Esha, who won four medals at the recent Asian Games, shot 571 to finish 13th overall.

All three podium spots were taken by athletes hailing from China. Li Xue won the gold medal, Zhao Nan clinched silver while the reigning world champions Jiang Ranxin took bronze.

Five Indians will be in action at the rifle and pistol range on Wednesday as Rudrankksh Patil, Hriday Hazarika, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal and Elavenil Valarivan will compete in the 10m men’s and women’s air rifle competitions respectively.

Shotgunners Prithviraj Tondaiman and Ganemat Sekhon will also begin their qualification rounds in the men’s trap and women’s skeet, respectively, on Wednesday.

The results: 10m air pistol: Men: 1. Robin Walter (Ger) 243.3 (585); 2. Paolo Monna (Ita) 240.0 (586); 3. Emils Vasermanis (Lat) 220.3 (582); 9. Sarabjot Singh 581. Women: 1. Li Xue (Chn) 244.7 (581); 2. Zhao Nan (Chn) 243.6 (579); 3. Jiang Ranxin (Chn) 223.4 (575); 7. TS Divya 137.8 (576); 13. Esha Singh 571.

(With inputs from PTI)