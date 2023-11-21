MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Shooting World Cup: Divya finishes 7th, Esha 13th in 10m air pistol final

In men’s air pistol, the lone Indian entrant, Sarabjot Singh shot 581 and missed the final by one point.

Published : Nov 21, 2023 20:41 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Esha Singh in action.
FILE PHOTO: Esha Singh in action. | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S/ The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Esha Singh in action. | Photo Credit: MAHINSHA S/ The Hindu

India’s Divya TS finished seventh and Esha Singh 13th in the women’s 10m air pistol final during the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) World Cup final at Lusail Shooting range in Doha on Tuesday.

In men’s air pistol, the lone Indian entrant, Sarabjot Singh shot 581 and missed the final by one point.

Divya scored 576 in the 60-shot qualification round, which placed her sixth among the 14 participants. The Indian shooter could not overcome a sluggish start which saw her drop to the seventh place after the first 10 shots, bowing out after the 14th in the same position with a score of 137.8.

Esha, who won four medals at the recent Asian Games, shot 571 to finish 13th overall.

All three podium spots were taken by athletes hailing from China. Li Xue won the gold medal, Zhao Nan clinched silver while the reigning world champions Jiang Ranxin took bronze.

Five Indians will be in action at the rifle and pistol range on Wednesday as Rudrankksh Patil, Hriday Hazarika, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita Jindal and Elavenil Valarivan will compete in the 10m men’s and women’s air rifle competitions respectively.

Shotgunners Prithviraj Tondaiman and Ganemat Sekhon will also begin their qualification rounds in the men’s trap and women’s skeet, respectively, on Wednesday.

The results:
10m air pistol: Men: 1. Robin Walter (Ger) 243.3 (585); 2. Paolo Monna (Ita) 240.0 (586); 3. Emils Vasermanis (Lat) 220.3 (582); 9. Sarabjot Singh 581.
Women: 1. Li Xue (Chn) 244.7 (581); 2. Zhao Nan (Chn) 243.6 (579); 3. Jiang Ranxin (Chn) 223.4 (575); 7. TS Divya 137.8 (576); 13. Esha Singh 571.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

Divya TS /

Esha Singh /

Sarabjot Singh /

ISSF World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Travis Head becomes seventh batter to score hundred in ODI World Cup final
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Qatar LIVE score, IND 0-2 QAT, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Sunil Chhetri and Chhangte subbed off
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shooting World Cup: Divya finishes 7th, Esha 13th in 10m air pistol final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 21
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC: Transpersons barred from participating in international women’s cricket
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Shooting World Cup: Divya finishes 7th, Esha 13th in 10m air pistol final
    Team Sportstar
  2. BWF nominates Satwiksairaj and Chirag Shetty for Player of the Year award
    PTI
  3. Pankaj Advani wins World Billiards Championship for 26th time
    PTI
  4. Stockholm on board for 2030 Winter Olympics bid
    AFP
  5. Indian sports news wrap, November 21
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Travis Head becomes seventh batter to score hundred in ODI World Cup final
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Qatar LIVE score, IND 0-2 QAT, FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier: Sunil Chhetri and Chhangte subbed off
    Team Sportstar
  3. Shooting World Cup: Divya finishes 7th, Esha 13th in 10m air pistol final
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 21
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC: Transpersons barred from participating in international women’s cricket
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment