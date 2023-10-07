MagazineBuy Print

Simone Biles wins sixth all-around gymnastics world championships title

Biles, who won her first all-around world title as a 16-year-old in Antwerp a decade ago, has now claimed a total of 27 world medals - including 21 golds - having also led the US women’s team to a seventh consecutive title on Wednesday.

Published : Oct 07, 2023 08:28 IST , ANTWERP - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Simone Biles in action on Floor Exercise during the Women’s All Around Final.
Simone Biles in action on Floor Exercise during the Women’s All Around Final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Simone Biles in action on Floor Exercise during the Women’s All Around Final. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

American Simone Biles won her sixth all-around title at the Artistic Gymnastics World Championships on Friday.

Biles posted a total of 58.399 after a stellar performance on the vault, followed by a less impressive display on the bars before rallying on balance beam and while she stumbled on the floor exercise the American nailed her tumbling routine.

Also read | Asian Games 2023: India achieves 100 medals

Biles, who won her first all-around world title as a 16-year-old in Antwerp a decade ago, has now claimed a total of 27 world medals -- including 21 golds -- having also led the US women’s team to a seventh consecutive title on Wednesday.

The former Olympic champion, who returned to international competition after a two-year hiatus from the sport to protect her mental health, now has five skills bearing her name, two on floor exercise, two on vault and one on balance beam.

Former world champion, Brazilian Rebeca Andrade, was second with a total of 56.766 after a superb floor routine. American Shilese Jones completed the podium with a score of 56.332.

The apparatus finals start on Saturday.

