Asian Games 2023: India achieves 100 medals after women’s kabaddi team beats Chinese Taipei to clinch gold

India achieved the magical figure of 100 medals at the ongoing Asian Games after the women’s kabaddi team defeated Chinese Taipei 26-25 in a thrilling final to clinch gold in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday.

Published : Oct 07, 2023

Team Sportstar
Indian women’s kabaddi team defeated Chinese Taipei in the gold medal match at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Saturday.
Indian women's kabaddi team defeated Chinese Taipei in the gold medal match at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Saturday.
infoIcon

Indian women’s kabaddi team defeated Chinese Taipei in the gold medal match at the Asian Games in Hangzhou, China on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PTI

India achieved the magical figure of 100 medals at the ongoing Asian Games after the women’s kabaddi team defeated Chinese Taipei 26-25 in a thrilling final to clinch gold in Hangzhou, China, on Saturday.

India was held to a 34-34 draw by the same opponent in the group stage but the women in blue managed to run down the clock with a one-point lead at the end in the summit clash.

The Indian team led 14-9 at half-time courtesy a super raid from Pooja. It extended the advantage to seven points after the match resumed before Chinese Taipei reeled off five straight points.

ASIAN GAMES: INDIA VS CHINESE TAIPEI WOMEN’S KABADDI FINAL HIGHLIGHTS

Chinese Taipei, the 2018 bronze medallist, inflicted the first all out of the match on India to go 21-19 up after trailing 14-19 at one stage.

With time running out and the score reading 24-24, Pooja got a crucial touch point following a successful review. The women in blue kept calm in the final two raids to run down the clock and seal the victory.

India, the 2010 and 2014 champion, reclaimed the gold medal after a shock defeat against Iran in the 2018 final.

At the ongoing Asian Games, India has 25 gold, 35 silver and 40 bronze medals.

