Magazine

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Sportstar Cover June 10.jpg

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sports ministry approves Olympians Valarivan and Jadhav’s proposals for equipment servicing

While Elavenil will head to Walther Factory in Germany for her weapon servicing and pellet testing, Pravin will purchase his second set of archery equipment that is now required for international events.

Published : Jun 02, 2023 12:16 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Elavenil Valarivan during Women’s 10 Metre Air Rifle Final in Ahmedabad on September 30, 2022.
FILE PHOTO: Elavenil Valarivan during Women’s 10 Metre Air Rifle Final in Ahmedabad on September 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Elavenil Valarivan during Women’s 10 Metre Air Rifle Final in Ahmedabad on September 30, 2022. | Photo Credit: VIJAY SONEJI

The Sports Ministry has approved Olympian shooter Elavenil Valarivan and archer Pravin Jadhav’s proposals for equipment servicing and upgradation respectively.

While Elavenil will head to Walther Factory in Germany for her weapon servicing and pellet testing, Pravin will purchase his second set of archery equipment that is now required for international events as there is no time allocated for servicing in case of an equipment failure during the event.

ALSO READ
Manu, Sarabjot clinch mixed air pistol gold at Khelo India University Games

The ministry’s Mission Olympic Cell also approved Commonwealth Games medallist paddler Sreeja Akula’s proposal for financial assistance towards participation in WTT Contender in Lagos, Nigeria to be held later this month.

The Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) would be funding Sreeja’s flight tickets, food, accommodation, local transport, visa costs, and insurance fees among other expenditures.

Related Topics

Elavenil Valarivan /

Pravin Jadhav

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sports ministry approves Olympians Valarivan and Jadhav’s proposals for equipment servicing
    PTI
  2. ECB CEO backs ICC’s proposed revenue model, says India justified in getting 38 per cent of earnings
    PTI
  3. NBA: Celtics confirm coach Joe Mazzulla’s return
    Reuters
  4. NBA’s 76ers name ex-Raptors coach Nurse as bench boss
    Reuters
  5. NBA planning to announce latest Ja Morant decision after Finals, Silver says
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

From Mudalur to the world stage, Jeswin Aldrin is breaking the mould

Jonathan Selvaraj
Never give up: Wrestlers Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia during the protest against former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

The wrestlers’ redemption: Fight to ensure safe playing field for Indian athletes

Ayon Sengupta
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Sports ministry approves Olympians Valarivan and Jadhav’s proposals for equipment servicing
    PTI
  2. Khelo India University Games: Punjabi, Maharshi Dayanand Universities clinch Hockey titles on day 10
    Team Sportstar
  3. Canada’s Oleksiak to miss July World Championships with injury
    Reuters
  4. Khelo India University Games: Former U20 South Asian champion Poonam clinches maiden gold
    Team Sportstar
  5. Doping: India is number two in WADA report on anti-doping violations; Russia tops again
    K. P. Mohan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sports ministry approves Olympians Valarivan and Jadhav’s proposals for equipment servicing
    PTI
  2. ECB CEO backs ICC’s proposed revenue model, says India justified in getting 38 per cent of earnings
    PTI
  3. NBA: Celtics confirm coach Joe Mazzulla’s return
    Reuters
  4. NBA’s 76ers name ex-Raptors coach Nurse as bench boss
    Reuters
  5. NBA planning to announce latest Ja Morant decision after Finals, Silver says
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment