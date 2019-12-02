Weekly digest (Nov 25 to Dec 1): From Karnataka winning Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy to India beating Pakistan in Davis Cup

Cricket

The Sourav Ganguly-led BCCI on Sunday decided to water down the Supreme Court-mandated administrative reforms on tenure cap for its office-bearers, seeking to clear the path for the former captain to get an extension at the end of his nine-month tenure. (REPORT)

The Delhi and Districts Cricket Association (DDCA) ombudsman Justice (Retd) Badar Durrez Ahmed on Friday accepted senior journalist Rajat Sharma’s resignation from the position of DDCA president, nearly a fortnight after putting a stay on it. (REPORT)

The BCCI on Saturday handed the administrative power to the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA) during its Apex Council meeting here. A source privy to the development said that after the BCCI’s Apex Council’s decision, RCA will function like any other state cricket association in the country. (REPORT)

Australia opener David Warner brought up his maiden triple hundred in the second Test against Pakistan at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday. He is the seventh Australian to score a Test triple. (REPORT)

The DDCA finally came good on its promise to honour Gautam Gambhir with a stand of his own at the Arun Jaitley Stadium but the entire occasion appeared more of a hurried last-minute decision than a celebration of a two-time World Cup winner. (REPORT)

Ian Bishop believes that through years of hard work and by changing the tracks in the domestic circuit in favour of fast bowlers, India has finally been able to produce a quality pace attack. (INTERVIEW)

Steve Smith on Saturday became the fastest man to score 7,000 Test runs, shattering a record that had stood since 1946, while moving past Donald Bradman to become Australia’s 11th highest scorer. (REPORT)

Karnataka edged Tamil Nadu by one run in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final to retain the title, with Krishnappa Gowtham defending 12 runs in the final over. (REPORT)

It took West Indies little more than an hour to seal a nine-wicket win over Afghanistan in an one-off Test at the Ekana Stadium on Friday. Reeling from 109-7 overnight, Afghanistan tail-enders could only add 11 runs to its tally, before bundling out for a meagre 120 runs - setting a 31-run target for the West Indies. Chasing a paltry total, the Caribbean batsmen - John Campbell and Shai Hope - guided the team home in just 6.2 overs. (REPORT)

Interim team director Enoch Nkwe will be in charge of the South African team for the Test series against England starting next month, a Cricket South Africa spokesman said on Thursday. (REPORT)

Football

Liverpool retained its eight-point lead at the Premier League summit with a 2-1 win over Brighton and Hove Albion, with Virgil Van Dijk scoring both the goals in the first half. Lewis Dunk scored from a free-kick late in the second half but the Reds held on for the win after Alisson was shown a red card for handling the ball outside the area. (REPORT)

Jonjo Shelvey’s late equaliser for Newcastle United denied Manchester City three points after Kevin De Bruyne had restored its one-goal lead minutes earlier. The result left the defending Premier League champion 11 points off the summit. (REPORT)

West Ham United snapped its eight-match winless run with a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge, handing Chelsea a second straight Premier League defeat thanks to Aaron Cresswell. (REPORT)

Manchester United was held to a draw by Aston Villa thanks to Tyrone Mings’s volleyed goal just 112 seconds after Victor Lindelof had headed United in front at Old Trafford. (REPORT)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s brace helped Arsenal earn a point against Norwich City, which had twice led through goals from Teemu Pukki and Todd Cantwell. (REPORT)

Jose Mourinho oversaw another 3-2 win for Tottenham Hotspur against Bournemouth, lifting it to fifth place on the Premier League table. (REPORT)

Bayern Munich suffered its first defeat since Hansi Flick took charge, going down 2-1 at home against Bayer Leverkusen with Leon Bailey scoring a brace for the visitor. (REPORT)

Bottom-placed Watford has sacked Quique Sanchez Flores following the club's 2-1 defeat to Southampton. (REPORT)

Juventus salvaged a 2-2 draw after being pegged back by Sassuolo thanks to a Cristiano Ronaldo penalty, allowing Inter Milan to top the Serie A table after its win over SPAL. (REPORT)

ATK and Mumbai City shared the spoils after Roy Krishna equalised for the former in second-half stoppage time. (REPORT)

Badminton

Indian shuttler Sourabh Verma’s impressive run at the Syed Modi International tournament ended with a straight-games loss to Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu Wei in the men’s singles final in Lucknow on Sunday. (REPORT)

Doubles player Prajakta Sawant on Saturday slammed the selection of the Indian badminton team for the South Asian Games in Nepal, saying players who don’t even feature in the domestic tournaments have been picked for the regional multi-sporting event. (REPORT)

World champion P V Sindhu was on Tuesday retained by Hyderabad Hunters for Rs 77 lakh in the auction for the fifth season of the Premier Badminton League, while world no. 1 women’s singles player Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei was also bought for Rs 77 lakh by defending champion Bengaluru Raptors. (PBL 2020 - FULL SQUADS)

The stunning first-round exits of men’s top seed Shi Yuqi and two-time defending champion Sameer Verma further squeezed the already-limited ‘star appeal’ at the Syed Modi International badminton tournament. (REPORT)

Kabaddi

The 2019 World Kabaddi Cup will take place from December 1 to 9 in India and will be organised by the Punjab government, revealed the state’s Sports Minister Rana Gurmit Singh Sodhi in Chandigarh earlier this seek. (Report)

Boxing

Indian boxing star Vijender Singh defeated Ghana’s former Commonwealth champion Charles Adamu to claim his 12th successive win in the professional circuit. (REPORT)

Deontay Wilder defeated Luis Ortiz in the seventh round to retain his World Boxing Council world title, He also maintained his unbeaten record in boxing's resurgent heavyweight division. (REPORT)

Motorsport

Lewis Hamilton won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix to complete a 11 victory in the season, with Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc finishing second and third albeit the latter’s position is under threat due to fuel breach. (REPORT)

Formula One team Red Bull extended its contract with engine supplier Honda to cover the 2021 season. The Japanese company had already been committed to supplying Red Bull and sister team Toro Rosso for next year. (Read more)

Shooting

Indian Olympic Association’s proposal to withdraw from the 2022 Commonwealth Games was not put up for approval of Executive Council as it would have amounted to jumping the gun before a crucial meeting between CGF and the ISSF top brass, President Narinder Batra said on Saturday. (Report)

Manavaditya Singh Rathore combined brilliantly with Anushka Singh Bhati to trap the mixed gold for Rajasthan in the 63rd National shotgun championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Saturday. (Report)

The Indian shooters completed their brilliant show in the World Cup Final, in which they had accounted for three individual gold medals, by clinching a bunch of medals including the gold in both the rifle and pistol mixed team competitions in Putian, China, on Friday. (Report)

Former World Champion Manavjit Singh Sandhu showed that he was still the best in the country as he clinched the men’s trap gold for the umpteenth time, with a thrilling 42-41 victory over Vishadev Singh Sidhu in the 63rd National Shotgun championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Friday. (Report)

Shooting sensations Manu Bhaker, Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Singh Panwar, on Thursday, bagged their maiden ISSF World Cup Final gold medals in women's 10m Air Pistol , 10m Air Rifle and men's 10m Air Rifle respectively, at the Chinese Shooting and Archery Administration Center in Putian, China. (Report)

Arjun Singh gave company to some of the leading shooters of the country at the top of the list with two perfect rounds of 25 in men’s trap in the 63rd National Shotgun Championships at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Wednesday. (Report)

Shreyasi Singh shot as if in a dream, especially in the climax, to clinch the women’s trap gold with a four-point margin over qualification topper Rajeshwari Kumari in the 63rd National shotgun championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Monday. (Report)

Tennis

Leander Paes bettered his own Davis Cup record by winning his 44th doubles match as India blanked Pakistan 4-0 to earn a spot in the 2020 Qualifiers. (Report)

Margaret Court's calendar-year Grand Slam jubilee will be commemorated at next year's Australian Open. (Report)

Sania Mirza will be back to competitive tennis at Hobart International in January, 2020, two years after taking a maternity break. (Report)

Rafael Nadal put the finishing touches to his extraordinary year by helping Spain clinch a sixth Davis Cup title. (Report)

Athletics

UK Athletics has commissioned an independent review into its dealings with disgraced coach Alberto Salazar and his Nike Oregon Project. (Report)

Russian President Vladimir Putin said his country would do its best to organise the Euro 2020 as Moscow risks a possible four-year doping ban. (Report)

Equestrian

Double Asian Games medallist equestrian Fouaad Mirza secured an Olympic quota for India after finishing as the top-ranked rider in his group in the qualifiers, becoming the third Indian to represent the country at the marquee event. (Report)

Wrestling

Gurpreet Singh and Sunil Kumar won the gold medal at the Senior National Wrestling Championships, beating Sajan Bhanwal and Prabhal respectively. (REPORT)