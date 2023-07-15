Tour de France 2023: Mass crash briefly halts Stage 14; Pogacar, Vingegaard escape unscathed

Spanish rider Antonio Pedrero was evacuated by ambulance following a mass pile-up that briefly halted the 14th stage of the Tour de France soon after the start on Saturday.
Louis Meintjes, who was 13th overall, hit the ground and abandoned with a suspected broken collarbone. His Intermarche-Circus-Wanty teammate Adrien Petit got back on his bike with his right leg bandaged.
Dozens of racers crashed on a bend on a slippery road in Annemasse and many received treatment. Organizers decided to neutralize the stage for about 15 minutes. Stage 14 is a tough 152-kilometer (94-mile) trek featuring five climbs in the Alps.
Neither of the two race leaders was involved in the crash. Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard leads two-time champion Tadej Pogacar by just nine seconds.
