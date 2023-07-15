MagazineBuy Print

Tour de France 2023: Mass crash briefly halts Stage 14; Pogacar, Vingegaard escape unscathed

Dozens of racers crashed on a bend on a slippery road in Annemasse and many received treatment. Organizers decided to neutralize the stage for about 15 minutes.

Published : Jul 15, 2023 18:14 IST , ANNEMASSE, France - 1 MIN READ

AP
EasyPost’s James Shaw receives medical attention after crashing during stage 14 of Tour de France 2023.
EasyPost’s James Shaw receives medical attention after crashing during stage 14 of Tour de France 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
EasyPost's James Shaw receives medical attention after crashing during stage 14 of Tour de France 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Spanish rider Antonio Pedrero was evacuated by ambulance following a mass pile-up that briefly halted the 14th stage of the Tour de France soon after the start on Saturday.

Louis Meintjes, who was 13th overall, hit the ground and abandoned with a suspected broken collarbone. His Intermarche-Circus-Wanty teammate Adrien Petit got back on his bike with his right leg bandaged.

ALSO READ: Biggest controversies, scandals in Tour de France history

Dozens of racers crashed on a bend on a slippery road in Annemasse and many received treatment. Organizers decided to neutralize the stage for about 15 minutes. Stage 14 is a tough 152-kilometer (94-mile) trek featuring five climbs in the Alps.

Neither of the two race leaders was involved in the crash. Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard leads two-time champion Tadej Pogacar by just nine seconds.

