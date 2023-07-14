MagazineBuy Print

Tour de France 2023: Kwiatkowski wins stage 13, Vingegaard stays in yellow

Poland’s Michal Kwiatkowski won the 13th stage of the Tour de France, a 138-km ride from Chatillon sur Chalaronne to the Col du Grand Colombier on Friday.

Published : Jul 14, 2023 20:55 IST , CULOZ, France - 1 MIN READ

AP
Ineos Grenadiers’ Michal Kwiatkowski celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 13 of Tour de France 2023.
Ineos Grenadiers’ Michal Kwiatkowski celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 13 of Tour de France 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Ineos Grenadiers’ Michal Kwiatkowski celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win stage 13 of Tour de France 2023. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Former world champion Michal Kwiatkowski soloed to the top of the Grand Colombier mountain on the Tour de France and Tadej Pogacar cut a little more time off Jonas Vingegaard’s lead in the fight for the yellow jersey on Friday.

Kwiatkowski, a seasoned veteran with the Ineos Grenadiers team, was part of an early breakaway and went solo about 11 kilometers from the daunting mountaintop finish.

ALSO READ: Transgender cyclists barred from women’s competition, says UCI

Vingegaard and Pogacar watched each other closely. Well shepherded by his UAE Team Emirates teammates, Pogacar did not attack before the last 500 meters of the 17.4-kilometer-long ascent, yet managed to gain some precious time.

Pogacar crossed the line in third position behind Kwiatkowski and Maxim van Gils, four seconds ahead of Vingegaard. He was awarded a time bonus of four seconds for his third-place finish to cut Vingegaard’s overall lead to just nine seconds ahead of two big mountain stages scheduled in the Alps over the weekend before Monday’s second rest day.

