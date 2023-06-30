Tour de France 2023: All you need to know about the race, timings, stages, live streaming info

The Tour de France – starting out as a sheer business strategy, with a little over 60 entrants and 12,000 francs as its prize money – has now flourished into creating history.

A fierce rivalry between two French newspapers, Le Vélo and L’Auto, in 1903 gave birth to a legendary, men’s, annual, multi-stage bicycle race, covering landscape giants - from the Pyrenees to The Alps and everything in between – the Tour de France.

L’Auto was in severe financial crisis when its chief cycling journalist Géo Lefèvre, pitched the idea of a six-day long-distance, bicycling race, that traces its way all over France and conventionally has major pull – enough to attract multiple readers, that’ll ultimately result in L’Auto taking the upper hand, while their rival falls out of business.

And that’s precisely how the tale unfolded.

What were the major turning points for Tour de France?

The race particularly hit its peak, when in 1910, the ‘circle of death’ area of The Pyrenees, was included in the route. It attracted the interest of numerous amongst the general public and was closely followed by 1919, when the famous yellow jersey was inaugurated and awarded to the rider finishing the race, at the lowest time frame.

How long is Tour de France?

Tour de France is now a race that goes on for 23 days and has 21 stages in it. It is the oldest of The Three Grand Tours – Giro d’Italia, Tour de France, and Vuelta a Espana.

RELATED: Former champion Egan Bernal returns to Tour de France after life-threatening crash

How big is Tour de France?

The bicycling race flaunts a worth of £2.2 million and 12 million spectators, estimated during the pre-COVID era.

What does the race Tour de France consist of?

The Tour de France 2023 has the following stages:

4 hilly stages

8 flat stages

8 mountain stages

4 summits

1 individual time trial

2 rest days

(Time bonuses of 10,6 and 4 seconds are awarded to the 1st 3 finishers, as well)

Where will 2023 Tour de France start?

Tour de France starts from Bilbao, Spain.

ALSO READ: Faulkner doubt for Tour de France Femmes after road accident

What is the route for Tour de France?

The race starts at Bilbao to Bilbao (182km), while drawing to the ultimate finale from Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to the obvious Paris Champs-Elysees (115km). are listed as follows:

Stages 1 – 21 of Tour de France: STAGE 1: Bilbao to Bilbao (182km) STAGE 2: Victoria Gastiez to Saint Sebastian (209km) STAGE 3: Amorebieta to Bayonne (187km) STAGE 4: Dax to Nogaro (182km) STAGE 5: Pau to Laruns (163km) STAGE 6: Tarbes to Cauterets (145km) STAGE 7: Mont de Marsan to Bordeaux (170km) STAGE 8: Libourne to Limoges (201 km) STAGE 9: Saint-Leonard-de-Noblat to Puy de Dome (184km) REST DAY STAGE 10: Parc Vulcania to Issoire (167km) STAGE11: Clermont Ferrand to Moulins (180km) STAGE 12: Roanne to Belleville-en-Beaujolais (169km) STAGE 13: Chatillon-Sur-Chalaronne to Grand Colombier (138 km) STAGE 14: Annemasse to Morzine (152km) STAGE 15: Les Gets to Saint Gervais (180km) REST DAY STAGE 16: Individual time trial from Passy to Combloux (22km) STAGE 17: Saint Gervais to Courchevel (166km) STAGE 18: Moutiers to Bourg en Bresse (186km) STAGE 19: Moirans-en-Montagne to Poligny (173km) STAGE 20: Belfort to Le Markstein (133km) STAGE 21: Saint-Quentin-en-Yvelines to Paris Champs -Elysees (115km)

What is the prize money for Tour de France?

176 riders part of 22 teams, including 18 UCI WorldTeams and 4 UCI ProTeams, pedal away to grab the USD 2.5 million along with the prestige that’s unquantifiable. This prize money is further divided into:

USD 545,257 for the ultimate winner of Tour de France

USD 219,130 will be the runner-up’s award

USD 76,695 for the third place

USD 1,100 for the riders finishing out of the top tier

USD 12,052 for winners of individual stages

USD 27,391 for the ‘King of the Mountains’, best climber winners

USD 2,191 for ‘The Most Aggressive Rider’, at the end of each stage

How many teams are in the Tour de France 2023?

Tour de France will have 22 teams, with 18 (Union Cycliste Internationale) UCI World Teams and four UCI Pro Teams.

Tour de France participating teams: UCI World Teams: AG2R Citroën Team, Alpecin–Deceuninck, Arkéa–Samsic, Astana Qazaqstan Team, Bora–Hansgrohe, Cofidis, EF Education–EasyPost, Groupama–FDJ, Ineos Grenadiers, Intermarché–Circus–Wanty, Lidl–Trek, Movistar Team, Soudal–Quick-Step, Team Bahrain Victorious, Team DSM–Firmenich, Team Jayco–AlUla, Team Jumbo–Visma, UAE Team Emirates UCI Pro Teams: Israel–Premier Tech, Lotto–Dstny, Team TotalEnergies, Uno-X Pro Cycling Team

Who is favoured to win Tour de France 2023?

The electrifying ingredient though, to this all-rounder salad, would be the crowd’s favourite – the Jonas Vingegaard-Tadej Pogacar rivalry.

Vingegaard, the Danish reigning champion along with the winner of the best-known event in the cycling calendar (2020 –21), have been favourites, in the betting arena as well.

Where can I watch Tour de France in India?

Tour de France will be live telecast on EUROSPORT. The channel, with a partnership with The Global Cycling Network, has purchased the streaming rights for the whole of Tour de France in India.