Faulkner doubt for Tour de France Femmes after road accident

American rider Kristen Faulkner suffered a fractured knee after being hit by a car during training in California, putting in doubt her participation in Tour de France Femmes.

Published : Jun 28, 2023 17:31 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
The Australian team did not give a timeline for the return of the 30-year-old to racing.
| Photo Credit: Twitter/@FaulknerKristen
infoIcon

The Australian team did not give a timeline for the return of the 30-year-old to racing. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@FaulknerKristen

American rider Kristen Faulkner suffered a fractured knee after being hit by a car during training in California, her team Jayco AlUla said on Wednesday, putting in doubt her participation in Tour de France Femmes.

“Kristen Faulkner was hit by a car whilst out training in California recently and sustained a small fracture to her knee,” the team wrote in a statement on Twitter.

READ MORE | Former champion Egan Bernal returns to Tour de France after life-threatening crash

“Unfortunately due to the incident, Faulkner will be unable to race until the knee has healed.

“As always, the health and wellbeing of riders is the priority and Faulkner will work closely with the medical team throughout this recovery period.”

The Australian team did not give a timeline for the return of the 30-year-old to racing.

The Tour de France Femmes begins on July 23.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
