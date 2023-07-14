MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Transgender cyclists barred from women’s competition, says UCI

The International Cycling Union (UCI)‘s president David Lappartient said the federation “has a duty to guarantee, above all, equal opportunities for all competitors in cycling competitions”.

Published : Jul 14, 2023 18:32 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Women cyclists during the Central American and Caribbean Games. 
Women cyclists during the Central American and Caribbean Games.  | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Women cyclists during the Central American and Caribbean Games.  | Photo Credit: AP

Female transgender athletes who transitioned after male puberty will be prohibited from women’s events in all categories of cycling, the sport’s governing body said on Friday.

The International Cycling Union (UCI)‘s president David Lappartient said the federation “has a duty to guarantee, above all, equal opportunities for all competitors in cycling competitions”.

The new rules, which come into force on July 17, follow similar rulings by other Olympic sports such as athletics.

“The UCI would like to reaffirm that cycling - as a competitive sport, leisure activity or means of transport - is open to everyone,” Lappartient said in a statement.

But the current state of scientific knowledge does not guarantee such equality of opportunity between transgender female athletes and cisgender female participants, he added.

“As a precautionary measure, (it is not possible to) authorise the former to race in the female categories,” Lappartient added.

The UCI said it was open to changing these rulings in the future as scientific knowledge evolves.

To this end the UCI will begin discussions with other members of the international sporting movement on the co-financing of a research programme aimed at studying changes in the physical performance of highly-trained athletes undergoing transitional hormone treatment.

Last year top British women’s cyclists threatened to boycott events after 22-year-old Emily Bridges, who was dropped by the British academy programme as a male rider, attempted to join the women’s omium team.

Related Topics

Cycling

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Live Score IND vs WI 1st Test Day 3: Jaiswal scores century on debut; India leads by 162 at stumps
    Team Sportstar
  2. Transgender cyclists barred from women’s competition, says UCI
    AFP
  3. From Hong Kong with spin: Jhathavedh Subramanyan, TNPL’s latest success story
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Kohli take India past 300; India lead by 162 at Stumps on day 2
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2023 Semifinal Live updates: Djokovic leads vs Sinner; Alcaraz vs Medvedev later on
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Transgender cyclists barred from women’s competition, says UCI
    AFP
  2. Indian sports wrap, July 14: Atwal shoots 72 in Senior PGA Tour
    Team Sportstar
  3. National championships in diving and water polo in Chennai
    Team Sportstar
  4. Esports: Indian female CS:GO team gears up to make debut at Asian qualifiers
    Team Sportstar
  5. Dipa Karmakar sets sights on Asian Games glory after triumphant return to gymnastics
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Live Score IND vs WI 1st Test Day 3: Jaiswal scores century on debut; India leads by 162 at stumps
    Team Sportstar
  2. Transgender cyclists barred from women’s competition, says UCI
    AFP
  3. From Hong Kong with spin: Jhathavedh Subramanyan, TNPL’s latest success story
    S. Dipak Ragav
  4. IND vs WI 1st Test, Day 2 Highlights: Jaiswal, Kohli take India past 300; India lead by 162 at Stumps on day 2
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wimbledon 2023 Semifinal Live updates: Djokovic leads vs Sinner; Alcaraz vs Medvedev later on
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment