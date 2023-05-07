UFC 288 LIVE Updates: Evlov vs Lopes in action; Sterling vs Cejudo soon, latest main card fight results

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE blog of the UFC 288 where Aljamain Sterling will fight against Henry Cejudo for the bantamweight title at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on Sunday.

Movsar Evloev vs Diego Lopes - Featherweight bout

Evloev follows

The Russian Movsar Evloev comes in the middle. He holds an impressive undefeated 16-0 record in the mixed martial arts. He also has the second-highest takedown rate in UFC featherweight history (5.4 per 15 mins).

Diego Lopes makes his way!

On a five-day notice, Diego Lopes shows up for his pay-per-view debut against 10th-ranked Evloev. The odds are stacked against him, will be enticing to watch how he copes up with the challenge.

MMA RECORD OF EVLOEV & LOPES

⦿ Evloev - 16-0-0

Evloev - 16-0-0 ⦿ Lopes - 0-1-0

Kron Gracie vs Charles Jourdain - Featherweight bout

Result: Charles Jourdain defeats Kon Gracie (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) by Unanimous Decision

Charles Jourdain dominates Kon Gracie for the win. | Photo Credit: UFC

Round 3

Jourdain lands another upper-cut but Gracie stomps him with a firm jab. Gracie aims for the grapple and Jourdain brings out the knee to the hip. Gracie is in a daze as Jourdain unleashes fury swipes to the face with the elbow and pins him down again. Jourdain mixes up his stance and Gracie fails to shield a straight punch to the face. Jourdain lands a significant punch to the face before attempting a high-kick before the whistles blow.

Round 2

Jourdain starts with a couple of punches to the face but Gracie is more aggressive on the start this time. Gracie tangles himself around Jourdain’s waist and he is flipped towards the cage this time before Jourdain brings him down with a sharp arm and elbow. Jourdain targets the submission with another move to the ground. Gracie attempts to stay afloat by knocking Jourdain’s head but has no space to escape.

Some respite and Jourdain allows Gracie to get back on his feet. Jourdain mixes it up with some left jabs to the ribs and upper-cuts. His strikes have been phenomenally quicker than Gracie. Gracie attempts a grapple and brings Jourdain over him on the ground. Jourdain’s left-arm is briefly hooked by Gracie but he escapes a potential submission as Round 2 ends.

Round 1

Here goes - 34-year-old Gracie versus 27-year-old Jourdain. Jourdain lands a slew of direct strikes to Gracie’s face. Gracie quickly pins Jourdain towards the cage and he escapes the leash before flooring Gracie. Another upper elbow lands on Gracie’s chin. Gracie’s copped some serious blows. Jourdain lands another upper jab. Bang, bang, bang!

Upper cuts left, right and centre and Jourdain takes Gracie to the ground once again. Gracie is proactive as he attempts to turn the lock into a position of strength for himself. Gracie escapes and wades through the floor to get back on his feet watchfully. Gracie pushes Jourdain back to the cage. A couple of fledgling upper-cuts but Jourdain stands on top. Round 1 ends and looks like we have a clear leader at this point.

Jourdain, Gracie enter the Octagon

The ever-cool Jourdain steps into the Octagon with nonchalance. He is followed by Kron Gracie who returns after a break of three-and-a-half years!

Jourdain prepares for a Gracie challenge

Charles Jourdain will square off against Kron Gracie in the first fight on the main card. It will be intriguing to watch if Jourdain can use his experience to overcome his opponent in a sport that tends to favour dynamic combatants over fighters with one-dimensional skills. Here’s what Jourdain had to say ahead of the clash.

FIGHTERS’ PROFILE Charles Jourdain Age: 27 Nationality: Canada Height: 5’9’’ Weight: 65.77 kg Reach: 69” Stance: Switch MMA record: 13 wins, six losses Form guide (last five bouts): L L W W L Stats: Eight knockout wins, four submission wins, one first-round win Kron Gracie Age: 34 Nationality: Brazil Height: 5’9’’ Weight: 65.77 kg Reach: 70” Stance: Southpaw MMA record: Five wins, one loss Form guide (last five bouts): L W W W W Stats: All wins by submission

Main card schedule

⦿ Aljamain Sterling vs Henry Cejudo - UFC bantamweight title bout

UPDATE

Prelims rounds are over and it is time for the main card fights!

What a way to end the #UFC288 prelims 🙌



STERLING DOMINANCE IN BANTAMWEIGHT DIVISION

⦿ Longest win streak in UFC bantamweight history - 8

Longest win streak in UFC bantamweight history - 8 ⦿ Most control time in bantamweight history - 1:04:36

Most control time in bantamweight history - 1:04:36 ⦿ Fifth most sig. strikes landed in bantamweight history - 963

Fifth most sig. strikes landed in bantamweight history - 963 ⦿ Third most submission att. in bantamweight history - 13

Third most submission att. in bantamweight history - 13 ⦿ Third largest sig. strike differential in bantamweight history - +2.45

Sterling and Cejudo arrive!

Champion Aljamain Sterling and challenger Henry Cejudo have arrived for tonight’s biggie.

RESULTS: PRELIMS AND EARLY PRELIMS

Prelims

⦿ Lightweight: Matt Frevola def. Drew Dober - TKO (punches), Round 1: 4:08

Matt Frevola def. Drew Dober - TKO (punches), Round 1: 4:08 ⦿ Light heavyweight: Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Devin Clark - Technical Submission (guillotine choke), Round: 2 - 2:28

Kennedy Nzechukwu def. Devin Clark - Technical Submission (guillotine choke), Round: 2 - 2:28 ⦿ Welterweight : Khaos Williams def. Rolando Bedoya - Decision (split) (27–30, 29–28, 29–28), Round: 3 - 5:00

: Khaos Williams def. Rolando Bedoya - Decision (split) (27–30, 29–28, 29–28), Round: 3 - 5:00 ⦿ Women’s strawweight: Virna Jandiroba def. Marina Rodriguez - Decision (unanimous) (29–28, 29–28, 30–27), Round: 3 - 5:00

KENNEDY HAS NO QUIT 😤



Early Prelims

⦿ Heavyweight: Parker Porter def. Braxton Smith - TKO (punches), Round: 1 - 2:10

Parker Porter def. Braxton Smith - TKO (punches), Round: 1 - 2:10 ⦿ Middleweight: Ikram Aliskerov def. Phil Hawes - KO (punches), Round: 1 - 2:10

Ikram Aliskerov def. Phil Hawes - KO (punches), Round: 1 - 2:10 ⦿ Catchweight (189 lbs): Claudio Ribeiro def. Joseph Holmes - TKO (punches) - Round: 2 - 3:21

STERLING VS CEJUDO PREVIEW

Henry Cejudo carried his young daughter to the podium and plopped her on his lap until she got restless and slithered off as Dad explained why he was breaking a three-year retirement to fight again inside a cage.

Cejudo’s wife eventually ducked under a row of cameras and whisked away their cooing daughter, America.

Someone had to keep an eye on their 1-year-old girl.

The skill level in this fight is CRAZY 🤯@FunkMasterMMA vs @HenryCejudo is TOMORROW at #UFC288!



Sort of how Cejudo says Aljamain Sterling has kept UFC’s 135-pound championship warm for him during his absence.

“He’s babysitting my belt,” Cejudo said.

Cejudo, the only person to win an Olympic gold medal and a UFC title, held that bantamweight crown when he abruptly retired in May 2020 after he successfully defended the championship against Dominick Cruz..

FULL PREVIEW: UFC

UFC 288 FULL FIGHT SCHEDULE

Prelims

⦿ Drew Dober vs Matt Frevola - Lightweight bout

Drew Dober vs Matt Frevola - Lightweight bout ⦿ Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Devin Clarkn - Light heavyweight bout

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs Devin Clarkn - Light heavyweight bout ⦿ Khaos Williams vs Ronaldo Bedoya - Welterweight bout

Khaos Williams vs Ronaldo Bedoya - Welterweight bout ⦿ Marina Rodriguez vs Virna Jandiroba - Women’s strawweight bout

Early prelims

⦿ Braxton Smith vs Parker Porter - Heavyweight bout

Braxton Smith vs Parker Porter - Heavyweight bout ⦿ Phil Hawes vs Ikram Aliskerov - Middleweight bout

Phil Hawes vs Ikram Aliskerov - Middleweight bout ⦿ Joseph Holmes vs Claudio Ribeiro - Catchweight (189 lbs) bout

Cancelled Bouts of UFC 288: Daniel Santos vs. Johnny Munoz Jr. and Rafael Estevam vs. Zhalgas Zhumagulov.

The main card begins at 7.30am IST and the prelims start at 4.00am.

When and where to watch UFC 288 in India?

The LIVE coverage of UFC 288 - Sterling vs Cejudo will begin on Sony Sports Ten 2 & Sony Sports Ten 2 HD channels at 7:30 am IST on 7th May 2023, Sunday.