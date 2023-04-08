More Sports

UFC: Alex Pereira - profile, stats, records, recent results

Pereira signed a contract with UFC in 2021 and made his debut against Andreas Michailidis and posted a massive win via strikes.

Team Sportstar
08 April, 2023 15:28 IST
08 April, 2023 15:28 IST
Alex Pereira in action.

Alex Pereira in action. | Photo Credit: AP

Pereira signed a contract with UFC in 2021 and made his debut against Andreas Michailidis and posted a massive win via strikes.

From making his Ultimate Fighting Championship debut in 2021 to clinching the middleweight championship in 2022, Alex Pereira is having a dream run in the UFC circuit.

Nicknamed ‘Poatan’, which translates to hand of stone, Pereira has won all four times he’s taken to the Octagon. Albeit being less than five fights old, the Brazilian has evolved into one of the most fearsome fighters and holds a staggering three first-round finishes.

Pereira, who dropped out of middle school, started working at a very early age of 12. Eventually, due to bad influence, he fell into the vicious trap of alcoholism. To counter his addiction, he got into kickboxing.

Also Read
UFC: Israel Adesanya - profile, stats, form guide, recent results

Poatan started his fighting career in 2015 when he made his debut in professional Mixed Martial Arts. The 35-year-old then got an opportunity to sign a contract with Legacy Fighting alliance in 2020, where he impressed.

Fast track to 2021, Pereira signed a contract with UFC. He made his debut in June 2021 against Andreas Michailidis and posted a massive win via strikes in the second round. With back-to-back wins against Bruno Silva and Sean Strickland, Pereira’s rank surged big time and that helped him set up a title clash against Israel Adesanya.

In a fight that lasted five rounds, Pereira won the matchup right at the end of the fifth as Israel Adesanya suffered his first-ever knockout in UFC history.

ResultDateOpponentEventDecision
W13.11.2022Israel AdesanyaUFC 281KO/TKO
W03.07.2022Sean StricklandUFC 276KO/TKO
W13.03.2022Bruno SilvaUFC Fight NightUnanimous Decision
W07.11.2021Andreas MichailidisUFC 268KO/TKO
BIO
Alex Pereira
Record: 7 - 1 - 0
Height: 193 cm Weight: 83.9 kg
Reach: 200.7 cm
Last five results: W-W-W-W
6 wins by knockout, nil by submission
Debut: 2015 (MMA)
Ranked No.5 in middleweight

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Ram Baboo - From waiting tables to race walk national record

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us