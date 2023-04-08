UFC: Alex Pereira - profile, stats, records, recent results

From making his Ultimate Fighting Championship debut in 2021 to clinching the middleweight championship in 2022, Alex Pereira is having a dream run in the UFC circuit.

Nicknamed ‘Poatan’, which translates to hand of stone, Pereira has won all four times he’s taken to the Octagon. Albeit being less than five fights old, the Brazilian has evolved into one of the most fearsome fighters and holds a staggering three first-round finishes.

Pereira, who dropped out of middle school, started working at a very early age of 12. Eventually, due to bad influence, he fell into the vicious trap of alcoholism. To counter his addiction, he got into kickboxing.

Poatan started his fighting career in 2015 when he made his debut in professional Mixed Martial Arts. The 35-year-old then got an opportunity to sign a contract with Legacy Fighting alliance in 2020, where he impressed.

Fast track to 2021, Pereira signed a contract with UFC. He made his debut in June 2021 against Andreas Michailidis and posted a massive win via strikes in the second round. With back-to-back wins against Bruno Silva and Sean Strickland, Pereira’s rank surged big time and that helped him set up a title clash against Israel Adesanya.

In a fight that lasted five rounds, Pereira won the matchup right at the end of the fifth as Israel Adesanya suffered his first-ever knockout in UFC history.

Result Date Opponent Event Decision W 13.11.2022 Israel Adesanya UFC 281 KO/TKO W 03.07.2022 Sean Strickland UFC 276 KO/TKO W 13.03.2022 Bruno Silva UFC Fight Night Unanimous Decision W 07.11.2021 Andreas Michailidis UFC 268 KO/TKO