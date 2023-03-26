Cory Sandhagen was dominant in a curious split-decision victory over Marlon Vera in their bantamweight main event on Saturday at UFC Fight Night in San Antonio, Texas.

Sandhagen landed 187 total strikes to Vera’s 73 in taking two of the cards, 50-45 and 49-46, ending Chito’s four-match winning streak. One judge gave the fight to Vera, 48-47.

Sandhagen landed 128 signature strikes to 58 for Vera and also had three takedowns.

“[The strategy was to] win the early rounds and then know he was going to come at me,” Sandhagen said. “I knew that was going to happen. So, I took him down early and moved my ass around in 3, 4 and 5. That’s how you beat Chito. Chito is a good fighter.”

The Sandman versus Chito fight was initially scheduled to headline the Fight Night card on February 18 at UFC Apex but was postponed due to unspecified reasons.