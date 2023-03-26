More Sports

UFC Fight Night: Cory Sandhagen wins by split decision

Sandhagen landed 187 total strikes to Vera’s 73 in taking two of the cards, 50-45 and 49-46. One judge gave the fight to Vera, 48-47.

26 March, 2023 10:32 IST
Cory Sandhagen in action.

Cory Sandhagen in action. | Photo Credit: Twitter/UFC

Cory Sandhagen was dominant in a curious split-decision victory over Marlon Vera in their bantamweight main event on Saturday at UFC Fight Night in San Antonio, Texas.

Sandhagen landed 187 total strikes to Vera’s 73 in taking two of the cards, 50-45 and 49-46, ending Chito’s four-match winning streak. One judge gave the fight to Vera, 48-47.

Sandhagen landed 128 signature strikes to 58 for Vera and also had three takedowns.

“[The strategy was to] win the early rounds and then know he was going to come at me,” Sandhagen said. “I knew that was going to happen. So, I took him down early and moved my ass around in 3, 4 and 5. That’s how you beat Chito. Chito is a good fighter.”

The Sandman versus Chito fight was initially scheduled to headline the Fight Night card on February 18 at UFC Apex but was postponed due to unspecified reasons.

Other results
Victor Altamirano defeats Vinicius Salvador by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
CJ Vergara defeats Daniel Lacerda by TKO (strikes) at 4:04 of Round 2
Trevin Giles (29-28, 29-28) defeats Preston Parsons by split decision (29-28)
Lucas Alexander defeats Steven Peterson by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
Daniel Pineda defeats Tucker Lutz by submission (guillotine choke) at 2:50 of Round 2
Albert Duraev (29-28, 29-28) defeats Chidi Njokuani (29-28) by split decision
Maycee Barber (29-28, 30-27) defeats Andrea Lee (29-28) by split decision
Nate Landwehr defeats Austin Lingo by submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:11 of Round 2
Holly Holm defeats Yana Santos by unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

