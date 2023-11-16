UFC return to China delayed as Shanghai event moved to Las Vegas

Ultimate Fighting Championship said on Thursday that its first event in China since the Covid pandemic has been relocated to Las Vegas because of “logistical issues”.

The Fight Night was supposed to have been in Shanghai on December 9 but will now take place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas on the same date, a UFC spokeswoman said.

She gave no further details on the issues that led to the change.

The Shanghai event had been set to include bouts for the Road to UFC, in which rising talents compete to win UFC contracts.

UFC has a state-of-the-art training and performance centre in Shanghai, but its last event in China was in 2019 in Shenzhen.

China imposed tight travel and quarantine restrictions from early 2020 to staunch the spread of the pandemic.

The policy led to the cancellation of most international sports events in the country until Beijing abruptly lifted curbs late last year.