India’s Anshul Jubli qualifies for Road to UFC final, upsets Kyung Pyo Kim

Anshul registered a 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 win against Pyo Kim via split decision.

23 October, 2022 19:22 IST
Anshul Jubli in action. (FILE)

Anshul Jubli in action. (FILE)

India’s Anshul Jubli defeated Kyung Pyo Kim of South Korea in the lightweight division of the Road to UFC semifinal on Sunday at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Anshul registered a 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 split-decision win against Pyo Kim to progress to the UFC lightweight finale.

The 27-year-old will fight for a UFC contract against Indonesia’s Jeka Saragih, who beat India’s Pawan Maan Singh in the quarterfinal, in Singapore.

Earlier this year, Anshul was ready to take on Japan’s Patrick Sho Usami in the quarterfinal. However, Usami failed to make weight during the mandatory weigh-ins, and Anshul made a straight cut to the last four. 

Anshul made his MMA debut in 2015 and has been undefeated ever since, across the Amateur and Pro Levels. He is currently on six-match winning streak in the Professional circuit.

The UFC road to final is set to happen in January 2023.

