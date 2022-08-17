Ultimate Kho Kho: Gujarat Giants completes double over Mumbai Khiladis; Chennai Quick Guns clinch maiden win

Pune

Gujarat Giants registered a hat-trick of wins in Ultimate Kho Kho by beating Mumbai Khiladis for the second time, while Chennai Quick Guns clinched its maiden win with a victory over Telugu Yoddhas at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune on Wednesday.

Ranjan Shetty-led Gujarat Giants side notched up a dominating 18-point win over Mumbai Khiladis, who it had beaten by 25 points in the league opener.

Leading from the front, Shetty scored six points for his side in the attack while Vinayak Pokarde and Nilesh Patil added eight and seven points respectively. For his brilliant show in attack, Shetty was adjudged Best Attacker of the Match.

He received the award from, Avinash Sable, Commonwealth Games Silver medallist.

At the innings break, scores were locked 27-27, Gujarat Giants started the second innings with more aggression as it added an impressive 37 points to their score. Nilesh Patil took three wickets for it.

Though Mumbai gave its all in an attempt to recover but managed to score only 21 points in the final seven minutes as Gujarat Giants extended its unbeaten run in the league.

Later in the day, riding on Ramji Kashyap’s all-round show, Chennai Quick Guns ended its hunt for the first win by notching up a six-point win over Telugu Yoddhas.

Ramji Kashyap was the driving force for the Chennai side, as it pushed Telugu Yoddhas its first defeat of the tournament.

For Telugu Yoddhas, Arun Gunki scored 13 points in the attack by dismissing five players while Rohan Shingade struck 11 points.

On Friday, Rajasthan Warriors and Mumbai Khiladis will clash with Odisha Juggernauts and Chennai Quick Guns respectively.