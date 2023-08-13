MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

VIDEO: Prince Harry saddles up for charity polo match in Singapore

The Duke of Sussex’s team Royal Salute Sentebale took on the Singapore Polo Club, with Argentinian polo legend and close friend of Harry’s, Nacho Figueras, turning out for the home side at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup.

Published : Aug 13, 2023 11:28 IST - 1 MIN READ

AFP

A smiling Prince Harry saddled up for a charity game of polo in Singapore on Saturday.

The Duke of Sussex’s team Royal Salute Sentebale took on the Singapore Polo Club, with Argentinian polo legend and close friend of Harry’s, Nacho Figueras, turning out for the home side at the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup.

The match ended in a 7-7 tie, with the trophy shared by both teams.

Proceeds from the match will go to Prince Harry’s Sentebale foundation, co-founded with Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, which supports young people living with HIV and AIDS in Africa.

The prince last visited Singapore in 2017, when he played polo to raise funds for the same charity. 

-Reuters

Related Topics

Prince Harry

Latest on Sportstar

  1. VIDEO: Prince Harry saddles up for charity polo match in Singapore
    AFP
  2. Bazball’s Ashes vindication makes England’s Test cricket revolution worthwhile
    Lawrence Booth
  3. Women’s World Cup: Sweden prepared for Spain’s mix of the United States and Japan, says Bjorn
    Reuters
  4. Pegula says beer can wait after stunning Swiatek in Montreal
    Reuters
  5. Want to make sure I’m ready for tomorrow: Jaiswal after 51-ball 84 against West Indies
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Indian sport plagued by disappointing setbacks

Ayon Sengupta
‘I believe that if it is my day, and my approach and my rhythm are set, I will put up a good jump when it matters’ — Sreeshankar

Murali Sreeshankar — ‘Kobe Bryant will always remain at the core of my heart’

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. VIDEO: Prince Harry saddles up for charity polo match in Singapore
    AFP
  2. India looking to host 2036 Olympics, 2026 Commonwealth Games not on radar: Anurag Thakur
    Uthra Ganesan
  3. Indian sports news wrap, August 12
    Team Sportstar
  4. Teen sprinter Issam Asinga who set U20 world record suspended in doping case
    AP
  5. Para shooters can only compete internationally through PCI; NRAI creating confusion: Gursharan
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. VIDEO: Prince Harry saddles up for charity polo match in Singapore
    AFP
  2. Bazball’s Ashes vindication makes England’s Test cricket revolution worthwhile
    Lawrence Booth
  3. Women’s World Cup: Sweden prepared for Spain’s mix of the United States and Japan, says Bjorn
    Reuters
  4. Pegula says beer can wait after stunning Swiatek in Montreal
    Reuters
  5. Want to make sure I’m ready for tomorrow: Jaiswal after 51-ball 84 against West Indies
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment