MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

WADA suspends South Africa doping laboratory

In a statement, WADA said it had suspended the accreditation of the South African Doping Control Laboratory in Bloemfontein for up to six months.

Published : Mar 05, 2024 10:05 IST , Montreal - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Representative image: WADA said the Bloemfontein laboratory had accepted the suspension, which took effect on March 1.
Representative image: WADA said the Bloemfontein laboratory had accepted the suspension, which took effect on March 1. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Representative image: WADA said the Bloemfontein laboratory had accepted the suspension, which took effect on March 1. | Photo Credit: AFP

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Monday it has suspended Africa’s only accredited drug-testing laboratory due to “multiple non-conformities” with international standards.

In a statement, WADA said it had suspended the accreditation of the South African Doping Control Laboratory in Bloemfontein for up to six months.

The Bloemfontein lab had already seen some restrictions imposed in September last year, while other anti-doping activities were allowed to continue.

However WADA said experts had advised the agency to suspend the facility’s accreditation due to “multiple non-conformities with the International Standard for Laboratories.”

WADA said the Bloemfontein laboratory had accepted the suspension, which took effect on March 1.

ALSO READ | India second worst country in WADA’s 10-year global study of positive doping cases by minors

“The suspension ... prohibits the Laboratory from carrying out any anti-doping activities, including analyses of urine and blood samples, with the exception of analysis related to the Athlete Biological Passport hematological module,” WADA said in a statement.

WADA said during the suspension, samples awaiting analysis, samples currently undergoing a confirmation procedure and any samples where an adverse analytical finding has been reported must be transported to another WADA-accredited laboratory for analysis.

“This is in order to ensure continued high-quality sample analysis, which also helps preserve athletes’ confidence in this process and the wider anti-doping system,” WADA said.

WADA said the laboratory would be allowed to apply for reinstatement once it had demonstrated all the identified “non-conformities” had been addressed.

Related Topics

WADA

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 3 Semifinal 2024: Yash Rathod hundred puts Vidarbha in control vs Madhya Pradesh
    Team Sportstar
  2. WADA suspends South Africa doping laboratory
    AFP
  3. PSG coach Enrique dodges Mbappe questions ahead Champions League clash
    Reuters
  4. De Minaur beats Ruud to become first player to win back-to back titles in Mexico since 2012
    AFP
  5. Inter extends Serie A lead to 15 points with win over Genoa
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. WADA suspends South Africa doping laboratory
    AFP
  2. Indian Sports News Wrap: March 4
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian Sports News Wrap: March 3
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian Sports News Wrap: March 2
    Team Sportstar
  5. Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik releases Sportstar’s coffee table book on FIH Hockey World Cup 2023
    Staff Reporter
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Day 3 Semifinal 2024: Yash Rathod hundred puts Vidarbha in control vs Madhya Pradesh
    Team Sportstar
  2. WADA suspends South Africa doping laboratory
    AFP
  3. PSG coach Enrique dodges Mbappe questions ahead Champions League clash
    Reuters
  4. De Minaur beats Ruud to become first player to win back-to back titles in Mexico since 2012
    AFP
  5. Inter extends Serie A lead to 15 points with win over Genoa
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment