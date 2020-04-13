Quiz

Quiz: Women's football - FIFA World Cup edition

Today's quiz is all about the FIFA Women's World Cup over the years. How well can you crack the trivia?

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
13 April, 2020 08:44 IST

USA won the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2019.   -  GETTY IMAGES

1.Which country hosted the first ever FIFA Women's World Cup in 1991?
2.What was the official title of the first edition of the Women’s World Cup in 1991?
3.Which country won the European Championship eight times and the World Cup twice?
4.In 2015, England secured its highest-ever finish at a World Cup. In what position did the country finish at the tournament?
5.Which country won the inaugural World Cup in 1991?
6.With 17 goals, who is the top scorer in Women’s World Cup history?
7.Which country made its first appearance in the Women’s World Cup in 2015?
8.The 2015 Women’s World Cup was the first World Cup for either men or women to use what?