Quiz Quiz: Women's football - FIFA World Cup edition Today's quiz is all about the FIFA Women's World Cup over the years. How well can you crack the trivia? Team Sportstar 13 April, 2020 08:44 IST USA won the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2019. - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 13 April, 2020 08:44 IST 1.Which country hosted the first ever FIFA Women's World Cup in 1991? United States China France 2.What was the official title of the first edition of the Women’s World Cup in 1991? FIFA Women’s World Series FIFA Women’s World Cup FIFA Women's World Championship 3.Which country won the European Championship eight times and the World Cup twice? Germany France Norway 4.In 2015, England secured its highest-ever finish at a World Cup. In what position did the country finish at the tournament? Fourth Runners-up Third 5.Which country won the inaugural World Cup in 1991? Norway Germany United States 6.With 17 goals, who is the top scorer in Women’s World Cup history? Marta Abby Wambach Megan Rapinoe 7.Which country made its first appearance in the Women’s World Cup in 2015? Canada Spain Sweden 8.The 2015 Women’s World Cup was the first World Cup for either men or women to use what? Artificial turf Goal-line technology Video Assistant Referee (VAR)