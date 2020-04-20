Quiz Quiz: Hockey at the Olympics Hockey was first included to the Olympics at the 1908 London edition. How well do you know about the sport's history at the Games? Team Sportstar 20 April, 2020 10:53 IST Hockey became a permanent feature at Olympics from the 1928 Amsterdam Games. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 20 April, 2020 10:53 IST 1.Indian men's hockey team holds the record for clinching the Olympic gold without conceding a single goal twice? The first instance was in 1928, what was the second Games? London 1948 Moscow 1980 Melbourne 1956 2.The 1932 Olympics was the shortest Olympics for field hockey featuring only three teams and three matches being played. The first two were USA and India. Which was the third team? Great Britain Japan Netherlands 3.Name of the only Indian player to win an Olympic gold both as a player and a coach? Balbir Singh Sr Won the award as a player in 1956 and then as the chief coach in 1980. Balkishen Singh Grewal Won the award as a player in 1956 and then as the chief coach in 1980. Dhyanchand Won the award as a player in 1956 and then as the chief coach in 1980. 4.Which Indian player holds the unbroken record for scoring five goals in an Olympic final? Balbir Singh Sr. He scored five goals in the 6-1 final win against Netherlands at Helsinki 1952. Dhyanchand He scored five goals in the 6-1 final win against Netherlands at Helsinki 1952. Ashok Kumar He scored five goals in the 6-1 final win against Netherlands at Helsinki 1952. 5.Brazil in 2016 was one of the two nations that never played Olympics hockey except when it hosted the Games? Which is the second country? Mexico Helsinki 1952 was Finland's only appearance in field hockey. Italy Helsinki 1952 was Finland's only appearance in field hockey. Finland Helsinki 1952 was Finland's only appearance in field hockey. 6.How many times did India face off against arch-rival Pakistan for the gold medal? 2 1956, 1960 and 1964: Three consecutive Olympic finals and India won twice 3 1956, 1960 and 1964: Three consecutive Olympic finals and India won twice 4 1956, 1960 and 1964: Three consecutive Olympic finals and India won twice 7.Men's field hockey has been part of the 24 Olympics. German teams (West, East and United Germany) have featured in 21 editions. Which is the other team to match the number of finals apperances? Netherlands Since 1928 India has played in all edition, except for Beijing 2008 Great Britain Since 1928 India has played in all edition, except for Beijing 2008 India Since 1928 India has played in all edition, except for Beijing 2008 8.India has won the most number of Olympic gold medals , Which team has won the most number of bronze medals? Netherlands The Dutch finished third for five times - 1972, 1976, 1992, 1996, 2008, 2016 Belgium The Dutch finished third for five times - 1972, 1976, 1992, 1996, 2008, 2016 Spain The Dutch finished third for five times - 1972, 1976, 1992, 1996, 2008, 2016