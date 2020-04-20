Quiz

Quiz: Hockey at the Olympics

Hockey was first included to the Olympics at the 1908 London edition. How well do you know about the sport's history at the Games?

20 April, 2020 10:53 IST

1.Indian men's hockey team holds the record for clinching the Olympic gold without conceding a single goal twice? The first instance was in 1928, what was the second Games?
2.The 1932 Olympics was the shortest Olympics for field hockey featuring only three teams and three matches being played. The first two were USA and India. Which was the third team?
3.Name of the only Indian player to win an Olympic gold both as a player and a coach?
4.Which Indian player holds the unbroken record for scoring five goals in an Olympic final?
5.Brazil in 2016 was one of the two nations that never played Olympics hockey except when it hosted the Games? Which is the second country?
6.How many times did India face off against arch-rival Pakistan for the gold medal?
7.Men's field hockey has been part of the 24 Olympics. German teams (West, East and United Germany) have featured in 21 editions. Which is the other team to match the number of finals apperances?
8.India has won the most number of Olympic gold medals , Which team has won the most number of bronze medals?