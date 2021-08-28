Rugby India gets support from Odisha government, U-18 team to compete at Asian Championships

Rugby India announced in Saturday that it has partnered with the Odisha government as associate sponsors. It also confirmed that the U-18 girls team will be competing at the Asia Rugby Sevens Championship in Tashkent, Uzbekistan on September 18 and 19.

The national training and selection camp has already commenced at the KIIT University campus in Bhubaneswar from August 14 and will continue till September 16.

The Indian national team, sponsored by Societe Generale, has officially partnered with the government of Odisha and the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), as associate sponsors, to support the Rugby India's High-Performance program for the next three years.

"The partnership between Rugby India and government of Odisha has started taking shape. I would like to extend my best wishes to all girls who will make it to the U-18 squad that will play the Asian sevens in Uzbekistan," Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said.

Based on performance at last sub-junior national championships along with recent fitness and skill test results, 52 girls from 13 states/UTs across India have been shortlisted to join the camp.

The preparations will be overseen by renowned coaches from South Africa like Hendrik 'Naas' Botha and Ludwiche Van Deventer.