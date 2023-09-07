MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rugby World Cup 2023 schedule: Full list of matches, teams, final date, venues, game timings

The Rugby World Cup begins on September 9, 2023 and ends on October 29 final. It begins with the host nation France taking on New Zealand.

Published : Sep 07, 2023 07:12 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
A total of 48 matches will be played at nine venues over six weeks, with the final taking place at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on October 29.
A total of 48 matches will be played at nine venues over six weeks, with the final taking place at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on October 29. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

A total of 48 matches will be played at nine venues over six weeks, with the final taking place at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on October 29. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

The Rugby World Cup begins on September 9, 2023 and ends on October 29 (as per IST). It begins with the host nation France taking on New Zealand at the Stade de France.

Both New Zealand and South Africa are aiming to lift the Webb Ellis Cup for a record-extending fourth time, ahead of their southern hemisphere rivals Australia with two wins, and England who hoisted the trophy in 2003.

A total of 48 matches will be played at nine venues over six weeks, with the final taking place at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on October 29.

The Rugby World Cup begins with 20 teams divided into four pools of five. 

  • POOL A: France (hosts), New Zealand, Italy, Uruguay, Namibia
  • POOL B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga, Romania
  • POOL C: Wales, Australia, Fiji, Georgia, Portugal
  • POOL D: England, Japan, Argentina, Samoa, Chile

Following is the schedule for the Rugby World Cup 2023:

Date Pool Match Time (in IST) Venue
September 9, 2023 A France v New Zealand 12:45 am Stade de France
September 9, 2023 A Italy v Namibia 4:30 pm Stade Geoffroy-Guichard
September 9, 2023 B Ireland v Romania 7:00 pm Stade de Bordeaux
September 9, 2023 C Australia v Georgia 9:30 pm Stade de France
September 10, 2023 D England v Argentina 12:30 am Stade de Marseille
September 10, 2023 D Japan v Chile 4:30 pm Stadium de Toulouse
September 10, 2023 B South Africa v Scotland 9:15 pm Stade de Marseille
September 11, 2023 C Wales v Fiji 12:30 am Stade de Bordeaux
September 15, 2023 A France v Uruguay 12:30 am Stade Pierre-Mauroy
September 16, 2023 A New Zealand v Namibia 12:30 am Stadium de Toulouse
September 16, 2023 D Samoa v Chile 6:30 pm Stade de Bordeaux
September 16, 2023 C Wales v Portugal 9:15 pm Stade de Nice
September 17, 2023 B Ireland v Tonga 12:30 am Stade de la Beaujoire
September 17, 2023 B South Africa v Romania 6:30 pm Stade de Bordeaux
September 17, 2023 C Australia v Fiji 9:15 pm Stade Geoffroy-Guichard
September 18, 2023 D England v Japan 12:30 am Stade de Nice
September 20, 2023 A Italy v Uruguay 9:15 pm Stade de Nice
September 22, 2023 A France v Namibia 12:30 am Stade de Marseille
September 22, 2023 D Argentina v Samoa 9:15 pm Stade Geoffroy-Guichard
September 23, 2023 C Georgia v Portugal 5:30 pm Stadium de Toulouse
September 23, 2023 D England v Chile 9:15 pm Stade Pierre-Mauroy
September 24, 2023 B South Africa v Ireland 12:30 am Stade de France
September 24, 2023 B Scotland v Tonga 9:15 pm Stade de Nice
September 25, 2023 C Wales v Australia 12:30 am OL Stadium
September 27, 2023 A Uruguay v Namibia 9:15 pm OL Stadium
September 29, 2023 D Japan v Samoa 12:30 am Stadium de Toulouse
September 30, 2023 A New Zealand v Italy 12:30 am OL Stadium
September 30, 2023 D Argentina v Chile 6:30 pm Stade de la Beaujoire
September 30, 2023 C Fiji v Georgia 9:15 pm Stade de Bordeaux
October 1, 2023 B Scotland v Romania 12:30 am Stade Pierre-Mauroy
October 1, 2023 C Australia v Portugal 9:15 pm Stade Geoffroy-Guichard
October 2, 2023 B South Africa v Tonga 12:30 am Stade de Marseille
October 6, 2023 A New Zealand v Uruguay 12:30 am OL Stadium
October 7, 2023 A France v Italy 12:30 am OL Stadium
October 7, 2023 C Wales v Georgia 6:30 pm Stade de la Beaujoire
October 7, 2023 D England v Samoa 9:15 pm Stade Pierre-Mauroy
October 8, 2023 B Ireland v Scotland 12:30 am Stade de France
October 8, 2023 D Japan v Argentina 4:30 pm Stade de la Beaujoire
October 8, 2023 B Tonga v Romania 9:15 pm Stade Pierre-Mauroy
October 9, 2023 C Fiji v Portugal 12:30 am Stadium de Toulouse
October 14, 2023 Quarterfinal 1 Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D 8:30 pm Stade de Marseille
October 15, 2023 Quarterfinal 2 Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A 12:30 am Stade de France
October 15, 2023 Quarterfinal 3 Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C 8:30 pm Stade de Marseille
October 16, 2023 Quarterfinal 4 Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B 12:30 am Stade de France
October 21, 2023 Semifinal 1 Winner Quarterfinal 1 v Winner Quarterfinal 2 12:30 am Stade de France
October 22, 2023 Semifinal 2 Winner Quarterfinal 3 v Winner Quarterfinal 4 12:30 am Stade de France
October 28, 2023 Third-place match Runner-up Semifinal 1 v Runner-up Semifinal 2 12:30 am Stade de France
October 29, 2023 Final Winner Semifinal 1 v Winner Semifinal 2 12:30 am Stade de France

Rugby World Cup 2023 live streaming info:

The full list of official broadcasters for the Rugby World Cup can be found here.

  • Asia Pacific & Oceania: beIN Sports, Stan, Sky NZ, Stuff, Fiji TV
  • Europe: ProSieben, Telenet, Sportklub, Viaplay, Sky Italia, Ziggo, Saran Sport, Movistar, TF1
  • South Africa & Sub-Sahara: SuperSport
  • Middle East & North Africa: STARZPLAY
  • North America: NBC

Related Topics

Rugby World Cup 2023 /

Rugby World Cup /

rugby

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 4
    Ramesh Natarajan
  2. Rugby World Cup 2023 schedule: Full list of matches, teams, final date, venues, game timings
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rugby World Cup 2023: All you need to know, dates, teams, past winners, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Iraq, King’s Cup 2023, Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch the semifinal; Schedule and Squad info
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA World Cup and EURO 2024 qualifiers: Fixtures in international break as Messi, Ronaldo return for Argentina, Portugal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Rugby

  1. Rugby World Cup 2023 schedule: Full list of matches, teams, final date, venues, game timings
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rugby World Cup 2023: All you need to know, dates, teams, past winners, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rahul Bose: ‘Don’t want a single national player to leave rugby due to lack of money’
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Rugby India gets support from Odisha government, U-18 team to compete at Asian Championships
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women's Rugby World Cup schedule released, New Zealand plays on day 1
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Games 2023 Quiz - Set 4
    Ramesh Natarajan
  2. Rugby World Cup 2023 schedule: Full list of matches, teams, final date, venues, game timings
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rugby World Cup 2023: All you need to know, dates, teams, past winners, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  4. India vs Iraq, King’s Cup 2023, Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch the semifinal; Schedule and Squad info
    Team Sportstar
  5. FIFA World Cup and EURO 2024 qualifiers: Fixtures in international break as Messi, Ronaldo return for Argentina, Portugal
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment