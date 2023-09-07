Rugby World Cup 2023 schedule: Full list of matches, teams, final date, venues, game timings

The Rugby World Cup begins on September 9, 2023 and ends on October 29 (as per IST). It begins with the host nation France taking on New Zealand at the Stade de France.

Both New Zealand and South Africa are aiming to lift the Webb Ellis Cup for a record-extending fourth time, ahead of their southern hemisphere rivals Australia with two wins, and England who hoisted the trophy in 2003.

A total of 48 matches will be played at nine venues over six weeks, with the final taking place at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on October 29.

The Rugby World Cup begins with 20 teams divided into four pools of five.

POOL A: France (hosts), New Zealand, Italy, Uruguay, Namibia

POOL B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga, Romania

POOL C: Wales, Australia, Fiji, Georgia, Portugal

POOL D: England, Japan, Argentina, Samoa, Chile

Following is the schedule for the Rugby World Cup 2023:

Date Pool Match Time (in IST) Venue September 9, 2023 A France v New Zealand 12:45 am Stade de France September 9, 2023 A Italy v Namibia 4:30 pm Stade Geoffroy-Guichard September 9, 2023 B Ireland v Romania 7:00 pm Stade de Bordeaux September 9, 2023 C Australia v Georgia 9:30 pm Stade de France September 10, 2023 D England v Argentina 12:30 am Stade de Marseille September 10, 2023 D Japan v Chile 4:30 pm Stadium de Toulouse September 10, 2023 B South Africa v Scotland 9:15 pm Stade de Marseille September 11, 2023 C Wales v Fiji 12:30 am Stade de Bordeaux September 15, 2023 A France v Uruguay 12:30 am Stade Pierre-Mauroy September 16, 2023 A New Zealand v Namibia 12:30 am Stadium de Toulouse September 16, 2023 D Samoa v Chile 6:30 pm Stade de Bordeaux September 16, 2023 C Wales v Portugal 9:15 pm Stade de Nice September 17, 2023 B Ireland v Tonga 12:30 am Stade de la Beaujoire September 17, 2023 B South Africa v Romania 6:30 pm Stade de Bordeaux September 17, 2023 C Australia v Fiji 9:15 pm Stade Geoffroy-Guichard September 18, 2023 D England v Japan 12:30 am Stade de Nice September 20, 2023 A Italy v Uruguay 9:15 pm Stade de Nice September 22, 2023 A France v Namibia 12:30 am Stade de Marseille September 22, 2023 D Argentina v Samoa 9:15 pm Stade Geoffroy-Guichard September 23, 2023 C Georgia v Portugal 5:30 pm Stadium de Toulouse September 23, 2023 D England v Chile 9:15 pm Stade Pierre-Mauroy September 24, 2023 B South Africa v Ireland 12:30 am Stade de France September 24, 2023 B Scotland v Tonga 9:15 pm Stade de Nice September 25, 2023 C Wales v Australia 12:30 am OL Stadium September 27, 2023 A Uruguay v Namibia 9:15 pm OL Stadium September 29, 2023 D Japan v Samoa 12:30 am Stadium de Toulouse September 30, 2023 A New Zealand v Italy 12:30 am OL Stadium September 30, 2023 D Argentina v Chile 6:30 pm Stade de la Beaujoire September 30, 2023 C Fiji v Georgia 9:15 pm Stade de Bordeaux October 1, 2023 B Scotland v Romania 12:30 am Stade Pierre-Mauroy October 1, 2023 C Australia v Portugal 9:15 pm Stade Geoffroy-Guichard October 2, 2023 B South Africa v Tonga 12:30 am Stade de Marseille October 6, 2023 A New Zealand v Uruguay 12:30 am OL Stadium October 7, 2023 A France v Italy 12:30 am OL Stadium October 7, 2023 C Wales v Georgia 6:30 pm Stade de la Beaujoire October 7, 2023 D England v Samoa 9:15 pm Stade Pierre-Mauroy October 8, 2023 B Ireland v Scotland 12:30 am Stade de France October 8, 2023 D Japan v Argentina 4:30 pm Stade de la Beaujoire October 8, 2023 B Tonga v Romania 9:15 pm Stade Pierre-Mauroy October 9, 2023 C Fiji v Portugal 12:30 am Stadium de Toulouse October 14, 2023 Quarterfinal 1 Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D 8:30 pm Stade de Marseille October 15, 2023 Quarterfinal 2 Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A 12:30 am Stade de France October 15, 2023 Quarterfinal 3 Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C 8:30 pm Stade de Marseille October 16, 2023 Quarterfinal 4 Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B 12:30 am Stade de France October 21, 2023 Semifinal 1 Winner Quarterfinal 1 v Winner Quarterfinal 2 12:30 am Stade de France October 22, 2023 Semifinal 2 Winner Quarterfinal 3 v Winner Quarterfinal 4 12:30 am Stade de France October 28, 2023 Third-place match Runner-up Semifinal 1 v Runner-up Semifinal 2 12:30 am Stade de France October 29, 2023 Final Winner Semifinal 1 v Winner Semifinal 2 12:30 am Stade de France

Rugby World Cup 2023 live streaming info:

The full list of official broadcasters for the Rugby World Cup can be found here.