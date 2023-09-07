Rugby World Cup 2023 schedule: Full list of matches, teams, final date, venues, game timings

The Rugby World Cup begins on September 9, 2023 and ends on October 29 (as per IST). It begins with the host nation France taking on New Zealand at the Stade de France.
Both New Zealand and South Africa are aiming to lift the Webb Ellis Cup for a record-extending fourth time, ahead of their southern hemisphere rivals Australia with two wins, and England who hoisted the trophy in 2003.
A total of 48 matches will be played at nine venues over six weeks, with the final taking place at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on October 29.
The Rugby World Cup begins with 20 teams divided into four pools of five.
- POOL A: France (hosts), New Zealand, Italy, Uruguay, Namibia
- POOL B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga, Romania
- POOL C: Wales, Australia, Fiji, Georgia, Portugal
- POOL D: England, Japan, Argentina, Samoa, Chile
Following is the schedule for the Rugby World Cup 2023:
|Date
|Pool
|Match
|Time (in IST)
|Venue
|September 9, 2023
|A
|France v New Zealand
|12:45 am
|Stade de France
|September 9, 2023
|A
|Italy v Namibia
|4:30 pm
|Stade Geoffroy-Guichard
|September 9, 2023
|B
|Ireland v Romania
|7:00 pm
|Stade de Bordeaux
|September 9, 2023
|C
|Australia v Georgia
|9:30 pm
|Stade de France
|September 10, 2023
|D
|England v Argentina
|12:30 am
|Stade de Marseille
|September 10, 2023
|D
|Japan v Chile
|4:30 pm
|Stadium de Toulouse
|September 10, 2023
|B
|South Africa v Scotland
|9:15 pm
|Stade de Marseille
|September 11, 2023
|C
|Wales v Fiji
|12:30 am
|Stade de Bordeaux
|September 15, 2023
|A
|France v Uruguay
|12:30 am
|Stade Pierre-Mauroy
|September 16, 2023
|A
|New Zealand v Namibia
|12:30 am
|Stadium de Toulouse
|September 16, 2023
|D
|Samoa v Chile
|6:30 pm
|Stade de Bordeaux
|September 16, 2023
|C
|Wales v Portugal
|9:15 pm
|Stade de Nice
|September 17, 2023
|B
|Ireland v Tonga
|12:30 am
|Stade de la Beaujoire
|September 17, 2023
|B
|South Africa v Romania
|6:30 pm
|Stade de Bordeaux
|September 17, 2023
|C
|Australia v Fiji
|9:15 pm
|Stade Geoffroy-Guichard
|September 18, 2023
|D
|England v Japan
|12:30 am
|Stade de Nice
|September 20, 2023
|A
|Italy v Uruguay
|9:15 pm
|Stade de Nice
|September 22, 2023
|A
|France v Namibia
|12:30 am
|Stade de Marseille
|September 22, 2023
|D
|Argentina v Samoa
|9:15 pm
|Stade Geoffroy-Guichard
|September 23, 2023
|C
|Georgia v Portugal
|5:30 pm
|Stadium de Toulouse
|September 23, 2023
|D
|England v Chile
|9:15 pm
|Stade Pierre-Mauroy
|September 24, 2023
|B
|South Africa v Ireland
|12:30 am
|Stade de France
|September 24, 2023
|B
|Scotland v Tonga
|9:15 pm
|Stade de Nice
|September 25, 2023
|C
|Wales v Australia
|12:30 am
|OL Stadium
|September 27, 2023
|A
|Uruguay v Namibia
|9:15 pm
|OL Stadium
|September 29, 2023
|D
|Japan v Samoa
|12:30 am
|Stadium de Toulouse
|September 30, 2023
|A
|New Zealand v Italy
|12:30 am
|OL Stadium
|September 30, 2023
|D
|Argentina v Chile
|6:30 pm
|Stade de la Beaujoire
|September 30, 2023
|C
|Fiji v Georgia
|9:15 pm
|Stade de Bordeaux
|October 1, 2023
|B
|Scotland v Romania
|12:30 am
|Stade Pierre-Mauroy
|October 1, 2023
|C
|Australia v Portugal
|9:15 pm
|Stade Geoffroy-Guichard
|October 2, 2023
|B
|South Africa v Tonga
|12:30 am
|Stade de Marseille
|October 6, 2023
|A
|New Zealand v Uruguay
|12:30 am
|OL Stadium
|October 7, 2023
|A
|France v Italy
|12:30 am
|OL Stadium
|October 7, 2023
|C
|Wales v Georgia
|6:30 pm
|Stade de la Beaujoire
|October 7, 2023
|D
|England v Samoa
|9:15 pm
|Stade Pierre-Mauroy
|October 8, 2023
|B
|Ireland v Scotland
|12:30 am
|Stade de France
|October 8, 2023
|D
|Japan v Argentina
|4:30 pm
|Stade de la Beaujoire
|October 8, 2023
|B
|Tonga v Romania
|9:15 pm
|Stade Pierre-Mauroy
|October 9, 2023
|C
|Fiji v Portugal
|12:30 am
|Stadium de Toulouse
|October 14, 2023
|Quarterfinal 1
|Winner Pool C v Runner-up Pool D
|8:30 pm
|Stade de Marseille
|October 15, 2023
|Quarterfinal 2
|Winner Pool B v Runner-up Pool A
|12:30 am
|Stade de France
|October 15, 2023
|Quarterfinal 3
|Winner Pool D v Runner-up Pool C
|8:30 pm
|Stade de Marseille
|October 16, 2023
|Quarterfinal 4
|Winner Pool A v Runner-up Pool B
|12:30 am
|Stade de France
|October 21, 2023
|Semifinal 1
|Winner Quarterfinal 1 v Winner Quarterfinal 2
|12:30 am
|Stade de France
|October 22, 2023
|Semifinal 2
|Winner Quarterfinal 3 v Winner Quarterfinal 4
|12:30 am
|Stade de France
|October 28, 2023
|Third-place match
|Runner-up Semifinal 1 v Runner-up Semifinal 2
|12:30 am
|Stade de France
|October 29, 2023
|Final
|Winner Semifinal 1 v Winner Semifinal 2
|12:30 am
|Stade de France
Rugby World Cup 2023 live streaming info:
The full list of official broadcasters for the Rugby World Cup can be found here.
- Asia Pacific & Oceania: beIN Sports, Stan, Sky NZ, Stuff, Fiji TV
- Europe: ProSieben, Telenet, Sportklub, Viaplay, Sky Italia, Ziggo, Saran Sport, Movistar, TF1
- South Africa & Sub-Sahara: SuperSport
- Middle East & North Africa: STARZPLAY
- North America: NBC
