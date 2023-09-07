Rugby World Cup 2023: All you need to know, dates, teams, past winners, live streaming info

Here is what you need to know about the pools, venues, past winners and betting odds for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

When is the Rugby World Cup?

The Rugby World Cup begins on September 8, 2023 and ends on October 28 final. It begins with the host nation France taking on New Zealand.

How many teams are in the Rugby World Cup 2023?

The Rugby World Cup begins with 20 teams divided into four pools of five.

POOL A: France (hosts), New Zealand, Italy, Uruguay, Namibia

POOL B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga, Romania

POOL C: Wales, Australia, Fiji, Georgia, Portugal

POOL D: England, Japan, Argentina, Samoa, Chile

There are then four quarterfinals, two semifinals a third-place playoff and the final.

Who is hosting Rugby World Cup 2023?

France is hosting the Rugby World Cup 2023.

Where is the Rugby World Cup 2023 being held?

The Rugby World Cup 2023 games are being staged at nine stadiums - Stade de Bordeaux, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, OL Stadium, Stade de Marseille, Stade de la Beaujoire, Stade de Nice, Stade de France, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard and Stadium de Toulouse.

With a capacity of just over 80,000 seats, Stade de France is the largest of France’s nine World Cup stadiums. It will host the final on October 28.

How many games are in the Rugby World Cup 2023?

A total of 48 matches will be played at nine venues over six weeks, with the final taking place at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on October 28.

Which teams have won the Rugby World Cup before?

There have been nine previous editions of the Rugby World Cup. New Zealand and South Africa have each won the tournament three times.

1987 – New Zealand beat France 29-9

1991 – Australia beat England 12-6

1995 – South Africa beat New Zealand 15-12

1999 – Australia beat France 35-12

2003 – England beat Australia 20-17

2007 – South Africa beat England 15-6

2011 – New Zealand beat France 8-7

2015 – New Zealand beat Australia 34-17

2019 – South Africa beat England 32-12

Who won the most rugby World Cups?

New Zealand and South Africa have won the most Rugby World Cups, with each country winning the trophy three times.

What is new in the Rugby World Cup 2023?

This World Cup will feature a shot clock giving kickers 90 seconds for a conversion and 60 seconds for a penalty. It is also the first tournament to use the TMO bunker system, where a referee can show a yellow card and while the player is in the sin-bin for 10 minutes an off-field official reviews the offence and can upgrade the card to red. The system was used in World Cup warm-up games.

Is Rugby World Cup 2023 on TV?

The full list of official broadcasters for the Rugby World Cup can be found here.

Asia Pacific & Oceania: beIN Sports, Stan, Sky NZ, Stuff, Fiji TV

Europe: ProSieben, Telenet, Sportklub, Viaplay, Sky Italia, Ziggo, Saran Sport, Movistar, TF1

South Africa & Sub-Sahara: SuperSport

Middle East & North Africa: STARZPLAY

North America: NBC

(with inputs from Reuters)