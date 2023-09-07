MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Rugby World Cup 2023: All you need to know, dates, teams, past winners, live streaming info

Rugby World Cup has had been nine editions before 2023. New Zealand and South Africa are the most successful teams in the tournament, having won it three times each.

Published : Sep 07, 2023 07:10 IST , Chennai - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
This Rugby World Cup 2023 will feature several new features, including a shot clock giving kickers 90 seconds for a conversion and 60 seconds for a penalty. 
This Rugby World Cup 2023 will feature several new features, including a shot clock giving kickers 90 seconds for a conversion and 60 seconds for a penalty.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

This Rugby World Cup 2023 will feature several new features, including a shot clock giving kickers 90 seconds for a conversion and 60 seconds for a penalty.  | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Here is what you need to know about the pools, venues, past winners and betting odds for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

When is the Rugby World Cup?

The Rugby World Cup begins on September 8, 2023 and ends on October 28 final. It begins with the host nation France taking on New Zealand.

How many teams are in the Rugby World Cup 2023?

The Rugby World Cup begins with 20 teams divided into four pools of five. 

  • POOL A: France (hosts), New Zealand, Italy, Uruguay, Namibia
  • POOL B: South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, Tonga, Romania
  • POOL C: Wales, Australia, Fiji, Georgia, Portugal
  • POOL D: England, Japan, Argentina, Samoa, Chile

There are then four quarterfinals, two semifinals a third-place playoff and the final.

Who is hosting Rugby World Cup 2023?

France is hosting the Rugby World Cup 2023.

Where is the Rugby World Cup 2023 being held?

The Rugby World Cup 2023 games are being staged at nine stadiums - Stade de Bordeaux, Stade Pierre-Mauroy, OL Stadium, Stade de Marseille, Stade de la Beaujoire, Stade de Nice, Stade de France, Stade Geoffroy-Guichard and Stadium de Toulouse.

ALSO READ: FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023: Doncic ejected as Canada tops Slovenia

With a capacity of just over 80,000 seats, Stade de France is the largest of France’s nine World Cup stadiums. It will host the final on October 28.

How many games are in the Rugby World Cup 2023?

A total of 48 matches will be played at nine venues over six weeks, with the final taking place at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis on October 28.

Which teams have won the Rugby World Cup before?

There have been nine previous editions of the Rugby World Cup. New Zealand and South Africa have each won the tournament three times.

  • 1987 – New Zealand beat France 29-9
  • 1991 – Australia beat England 12-6
  • 1995 – South Africa beat New Zealand 15-12
  • 1999 – Australia beat France 35-12
  • 2003 – England beat Australia 20-17
  • 2007 – South Africa beat England 15-6
  • 2011 – New Zealand beat France 8-7
  • 2015 – New Zealand beat Australia 34-17
  • 2019 – South Africa beat England 32-12

Who won the most rugby World Cups?

New Zealand and South Africa have won the most Rugby World Cups, with each country winning the trophy three times.

What is new in the Rugby World Cup 2023?

This World Cup will feature a shot clock giving kickers 90 seconds for a conversion and 60 seconds for a penalty. It is also the first tournament to use the TMO bunker system, where a referee can show a yellow card and while the player is in the sin-bin for 10 minutes an off-field official reviews the offence and can upgrade the card to red. The system was used in World Cup warm-up games.

Is Rugby World Cup 2023 on TV?

The full list of official broadcasters for the Rugby World Cup can be found here.

  • Asia Pacific & Oceania: beIN Sports, Stan, Sky NZ, Stuff, Fiji TV
  • Europe: ProSieben, Telenet, Sportklub, Viaplay, Sky Italia, Ziggo, Saran Sport, Movistar, TF1
  • South Africa & Sub-Sahara: SuperSport
  • Middle East & North Africa: STARZPLAY
  • North America: NBC

(with inputs from Reuters)

Related stories

Related Topics

Rugby World Cup /

Rugby World Cup 2023

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rugby World Cup 2023 schedule: Full list of matches, teams, final date, venues, game timings
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rugby World Cup 2023: All you need to know, dates, teams, past winners, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Iraq, King’s Cup 2023, Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch the semifinal; Schedule and Squad info
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA World Cup and EURO 2024 qualifiers: Fixtures in international break as Messi, Ronaldo return for Argentina, Portugal
    Team Sportstar
  5. US Open 2023, Day 11 Order of Play: Gauff faces Muchova, Sabalenka takes on Keys in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Deeds, not words — need of the hour for women in football

Ayon Sengupta
Neeraj Chopra underlined his claim as the greatest Indian athlete off all time as he completed his gauntlet with a World Championship gold in javelin throw — the one medal that had eluded him in his remarkable career thus far.

World Athletics Championships 2023: In the end, it does matter for team India

Jonathan Selvaraj
+ SEE all Stories

More on Rugby

  1. Rugby World Cup 2023 schedule: Full list of matches, teams, final date, venues, game timings
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rugby World Cup 2023: All you need to know, dates, teams, past winners, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Rahul Bose: ‘Don’t want a single national player to leave rugby due to lack of money’
    Shayan Acharya
  4. Rugby India gets support from Odisha government, U-18 team to compete at Asian Championships
    Team Sportstar
  5. Women's Rugby World Cup schedule released, New Zealand plays on day 1
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Rugby World Cup 2023 schedule: Full list of matches, teams, final date, venues, game timings
    Team Sportstar
  2. Rugby World Cup 2023: All you need to know, dates, teams, past winners, live streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. India vs Iraq, King’s Cup 2023, Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch the semifinal; Schedule and Squad info
    Team Sportstar
  4. FIFA World Cup and EURO 2024 qualifiers: Fixtures in international break as Messi, Ronaldo return for Argentina, Portugal
    Team Sportstar
  5. US Open 2023, Day 11 Order of Play: Gauff faces Muchova, Sabalenka takes on Keys in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment