Bhullar returns to Shinhan Donghae Open, ready to make amends in second half of season

Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar, winner of the Shinhan Donghae Open back in 2016, returns to the tournament with a lot of hope after a fine finish in Top-5 in his last start at the St. Andrews Bay Championship in the UK.

Bhullar, winner of 10 titles on the Asian Tour, has had only one other Top-10 finish which was his T-6 finish in the DGC Open. So, he will be looking to build on his last week’s form and result in the second half of the season.

The other Indians in the field are Ajeetesh Sandhu, Veer Ahlawat and Viraj Madappa.

Ahlawat will go out in the first group at 7 am and Madappa will tee off at 7.10 am. Bhullar also starts early at 7.50 am but from the 10th tee and Sandhu tees of at noon from the tenth.

ALSO READ: Swedish rookie Ludvig Aberg among Luke Donald’s picks for Europe in Ryder Cup

Miguel Tabuena is back in action on the Ocean Course at Club72 in Korea after a persistent wrist injury forced him to withdraw from the most recent event, the St Andrews Bay Championship in Scotland two weeks ago.

Tabuena is in second place on the Merit list, just under 700 points behind Ogletree, but the only golf he has played since Scotland was nine holes on Sunday at home in Manila.

The 28-year-old had been enjoying a fine return to form this year, having won The DGC Open in March – his first win on the Asian Tour in four years – and has finished in the top-10 on five occasions.

He was also equal fourth in the World City Championship in Hong Kong, and up until Scotland had not missed a cut in nine starts.

This week marks the third time the tournament will be tri-sanctioned between the Asian Tour, Japan Golf Tour, and Korean Tour.