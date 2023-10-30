MagazineBuy Print

Shooter Anish Bhanwala wins bronze and India’s 12th Paris Olympics quota place

The 21-year-old from Karnal, who had 28 hits in the final, lost a shoot out to Japan’s Dai Yoshioka, who won the silver medal.

Published : Oct 30, 2023 10:41 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Bhanwala fetched the quota for the Paris Games by qualifying for the final as China, Japan and Korea have already exhausted their two Olympic quotas each in the event.
infoIcon

Commonwealth Games gold medallist shooter Anish Bhanwala bagged India’s 12th Paris Olympics quota in shooting as he clinched a bronze medal in the men’s 25m rapid pistol fire event at the Asian Championships in Changwon, Korea on Monday.

The 21-year-old from Karnal, who had 28 hits in the final, lost a shoot out to Japan’s Dai Yoshioka, who won the silver medal.

Local favourite Lee Gunhyeok took home the gold.

Asian Shooting Championships: Manu Bhaker finishes fifth, secures 11th quota for India at Paris 2024 Olympics

Bhanwala fetched the quota for the Paris Games by qualifying for the final as China, Japan and Korea have already exhausted their two Olympic quotas each in the event.

Apart from Bhanwala, all the other shooters who made it to the final were from China, Japan and Korea. Bhanwala shot 588 to finish third in the qualification stage and move to the final.

Another Indian competing in the event, Bhavesh Shekhawat shot 584 to be among the top-eight in the qualification but could not enter the final as he was competing for ranking points only (RPO). He was not eligible for the final.

Anish Bhanwala /

Paris Olympics

