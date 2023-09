Five junior shooters’ participation in Asian Championships subject to clearance from NRAI disciplinary panel

The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has announced a 36-member strong junior contingent for the upcoming Asian Championships in South Korea, but the names of five shooters are subject to “approval by the disciplinary committee” of the federation.

“Disciplinary issues” had marred the Indian shooting team’s campaign during the Junior Worlds in Changwon, South Korea two months back, which had resulted in the federation delaying the selection of the junior squad for the Asian Championships as it awaited clearance from its disciplinary committee.

The NRAI usually announces the junior contingent for major international competitions along with the senior squad and many shooters became anxious when only the senior contingent was announced on September 2.

NRAI uploaded the list on its website on Tuesday where the participation of a male shooter in 50m rifle 3-positions, one in 10m air pistol, two in 25m rapid-fire pistol and a junior woman shooter in 25m sports pistol are subject to clearance from the disciplinary committee headed by NRAI president Kalikesh Singh Deo.

Similarly, the participation of 10 shooters, who are competing at “own cost” in the continental championships, is also subject to approval by the disciplinary committee of the federation.

ALSO READ: Mehuli Ghosh: Shooting for the stars and Olympic glory

The premier Asian competition will be held in Changwon, South Korea from October 22 to November 2.

The Indian juniors had returned home with 17 medals -- six gold, six silver and five bronze -- from the ISSF Junior World Championships in Changwon in July but there were reports of several “code of conduct violations” during their stay at the team hotel.

A source had told PTI that the hotel had also sent video footage of the “violations” and had also written to the NRAI that they won’t do bookings for the Indian contingent during the Asian Championships.

The disciplinary committee was formed after a pistol coach submitted the report to the NRAI.

A source said that the NRAI had held a virtual disciplinary committee hearing on September 8, where “12 shooters who had been served notices were questioned”.

The source had also said that “more serious violations” had taken place in the shotgun squad, which were not reported by the national shotgun coach.