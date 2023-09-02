MagazineBuy Print

NRAI announces India squad for Asian Shooting Championship

Published : Sep 02, 2023 14:08 IST , New Delhi

PTI
Manu Bhaker in action during the ISSF World Cup Rifle.  | Photo Credit: A.M.FARUQU/The Hindu
Manu Bhaker in action during the ISSF World Cup Rifle.  | Photo Credit: A.M.FARUQU/The Hindu

Indian shooters will get another chance to secure their quota places for the 2024 Paris Olympics as the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) on Saturday named its squad for the upcoming Asian Shooting Championships.

The premier continental tournament will be held in Changwon, South Korea from October 22 to November 2.

For the likes of Manu Bhaker, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Akhil Sheoran, Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh, Adarsh Singh, Kynan Chenai, Ganemat Sekhon to name a few, it will be another opportunity to secure quotas for next summer’s Paris Games after an unsuccessful outing in the recently-concluded World Championships in Baku, Azerbaijan.

The tournament will offer as many as 24 quotas for Paris, two each from the 12 Olympic events.

India won four Paris Olympic quota places at the Worlds - Rajeshwari Kumari in women’s trap, Mehuli Ghosh in the women’s 10m air rifle, Akhil Sheoran in the men’s 50m Rifle 3-Positions and young Sift Kaur Samra in women’s 50m rifle 3 positions event.

Overall, India has so far won seven Paris quota places. Bhowneesh Mendiratta (men’s trap), Rudrankksh Balasaheb Patil (men’s 10m air rifle) and Swapnil Kusale (men’s 50m rifle 3 positions) are the other three Indians to have secured the 2024 Olympic quota places at last year’s ISSF World Championship.

