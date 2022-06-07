Avani Lekhara wins gold with World Record at Para Shooting World Cup, books Paris 2024 quota

India's Avani Lekhara won gold at the Chateauroux Para Shooting World Cup with a world record score of 250.6 in women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 on Tuesday.

Proud to bring home the in the R2 10M Air Rifle SH1 event with a WR score & s 1st #Paris2024 Quota, at the #Chateauroux2022. My 1st Int. event since the @paralympics. A big thank you to everyone who has supported me! @narendramodi @ianuragthakur @ParalympicIndia @Media_SAI https://t.co/mrtrrR2Qif pic.twitter.com/QF3A3vyupW — Avani Lekhara अवनी लेखरा PLY (@AvaniLekhara) June 7, 2022

The 20-year-old broke her own world record of 249.6 and ensure herself a spot at the Paris Paralympics 2024. Poland's Emilia Babska bagged the silver medal with a total of 247.6, while the bronze went to Anna Normann of Sweden with a total of 225.6

Earlier, Lekhara was on the verge of missing the World Cup as her coach and escort were denied visas. However, the issue was resolved with timely intervention from the SAI and Sports Ministry.

