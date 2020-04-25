Lockdown diaries: What is keeping Indian shooter Sarnobat busy

For Rahi Sarnobat, reading one book is not enough. In fact, during the lockdown imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Asian Games gold medal-winning shooter is reading an impressive four!

“I cannot survive without books. This is the perfect time to sink into the sea of books. I am reading Vidrohi Tukaram, Chakwa Chandan, Pais and finally I have got the Marathi translation of Sapiens. I’m trying all different genres and am enjoying it,” the 29-year-old said when contacted at her home in Kolhapur.

Sarnobat, the winner of two World Cup gold medals, is getting to spend good time with her family for the first time since 2006, having been busy with her sport since her junior days.

Owing to the pandemic that has brought sports to a standstill globally, the Tokyo Olympics have been postponed to 2021, but Sarnobat is positive about having a fresh start.

“I have accepted the situation. The situation is out of control for entire humankind. I am going to use every bit of this extra time to improve and maintain my form. Generally, as the Games start getting closer, we think the time is less. This time, it is going to be different. The nature of an athlete should be: ‘We are ready to tackle each and every kind of situation,” she said about her preparation for next year’s Games being better.

“I think this team is going to be a part of the most memorable Olympic Games of our generation,” said Sarnobat.

“There is enough time to plan and come out really strong. Of course, live training is not possible at all. We will go one step back after this period in terms of physical strength and the feel of live shooting,” she said.

Maintaining a customised physical fitness routine prepared by her trainer, Rahi uses “dry training” to stay in touch with shooting.

But the additional time has given Sarnobat a chance to try something that has fascinated her.

“I had learnt stone balancing last year. I really loved it. Now I have got good time to experiment and experience the same at home,” she said, pulling out photos of delicately balanced stones.

For the dynamic mind, there is no dearth of chances to add excitement to the routine.