On World Book Day, what are the sporting icons reading?

Today is World Book Day. At a time when the entire world has come to a standstill due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, sports personalities across disciplines, are spending their time at home, immersing themselves in books.

Sportstar caught up with some of the top sporting icons of the country to know about their favourite read.

Rahul Dravid (Former India cricket captain): I have always loved reading on tours and during my travelling phase. I have enjoyed biographies. The one I am reading now is Range: Why Generalists Triumph in a Specialized World by David Epstein. It is about how generalists excel ahead of the specialists. I found the subject interesting.

Bishan Singh Bedi (Former India cricket captain): Books have been my best friends right from my playing days. I am enjoying this wonderful book called It’s Not Cricket by Simon Rae. It deals with many unpleasant cricket happenings on the field. The subject is close to my heart because I’ve always said cricket is about everything good in society. I would recommend this book strongly.

Bishan Singh Bedi: 'Books have been my best friends right from my playing days...' - V.V. SUBRAHMANYAM

VVS Laxman (Former India cricketer): I have just finished reading Blink: The Power of Thinking Without Thinking by Malcolm Gladwell, who is also the author of The Tipping Point. Now, I am starting They Call Me Coach, written by John Wooden (as told to Jack Tobin).

I find this a fantastic read, giving a fascinating insight into the mindset of a coach. A great book not just for any sportsperson but also for everyone as it delves into how he evolved into one of the greatest basketball coaches. An inspirational read, it also gives us a feeling of how a coach understands his trainees and treats them as his own family members and reveals winning philosophies.

Kartik Murali (Former India cricketer): I am reading three books – Sai Sacharita on Shirdi Sai Baba and Journey Continues by Sri M, a spiritual book. I have another book to finish, Half Lion: How PV Narasimha Rao Transformed India by Vinay Sitapati.

Mithali Raj (India’s ODI women’s cricket team captain): I recently finished Satyajit Ray's The Complete Adventures of Feluda. Now I am reading White Mughals by William Dalrymple. Though nothing is mentioned in the preface, the book touches a lot of topics pertaining to Hyderabad, and I am quite surprised after reading it. The book describes how Golconda mines were the sole suppliers of diamonds to the whole world, how racism existed during that era. The description of architecture is really nice to read and I am enjoying it.

Mithali Raj just finished reading Satyajit Ray's 'The Complete Adventures of Feluda'. - Penguin Books

Sanjay Manjrekar (Former India cricketer): I just finished reading Stephen Hawkings’ Brief Answers To The Big Questions. It’s a great read and has firmed up my beliefs actually!

Leander Paes (Olympian, Indian tennis ace): At the moment, I am reading Muhammad Ali’s autobiography and it is a brilliant read. Ali is one of my all-time favourite heroes. So, it is always a special feeling to read about him. My all-time favourite book is Muhammad Ali: His Life and Times, written by Thomas Hauser. It is a fantastic read and is very inspirational!

Heena Sidhu (Olympian, pistol shooter): I am reading Robin Sharma’s The 5 AM Club: Own Your Morning. Elevate Your Life. now. It gives me a way to own my day. The other book is Charles Duhigg’s The Power of Habit. This made me understand how people think and how we can develop better habits.

I am also reading The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma by Bessel van der Kolk. It made me aware that emotions are felt not just in the mind, but by the body as well. Sometimes, the way to reach the mind can be through the body.

Inputs by: Vijay Lokapally, V.V. Subrahmanyam, Nandakumar Marar, Shayan Acharya