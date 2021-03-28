ISSF World Cup: Indian women's team wins gold in trap

The Indian trio of Shreyasi Singh, Rajeshwari Kumari and Manisha Keer claimed the gold medal in the women's trap team event after blanking Kazakhstan 6-0 in the final here on Sunday.

India did not break a sweat in the gold-medal match as it romped to a crushing win over Kazakhstan's Sarsenkul Rysbekova, Aizhan Dosmagambetova and Mariya Dmitriyenko.

With this medal, India's tally of gold medals went up to 14.

The Indian shooters, especially the experienced Shreyasi and Manisha, missed very few shots in the final and proved to be too good for their opponents.

Commonwealth Games gold-medallist Shreyasi, Rajeshwari and Manisha scored 321 in the qualification rounds held at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range on Thursday.

Kazakhstan's Rysbekova, Dosmagambetova and Dmitriyenko shot a total of 308.

On Saturday, the pair of Shreyasi and Kynan Chenai missed out on a podium finish as they settled for the fourth place in the trap mixed team final of the prestigious tournament.

Thanks to its dominant showing for a major part of the tournament, India continued to lead the standings with 14 gold, nine silver and six bronze for a total of 29 podium finishes.