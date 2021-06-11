Indian shooting squad gets vaccinated in Zagreb

The members of the Indian shooting squad, which is currently in Zagreb, were inoculated against COVID-19 in a vaccine drive. While 18 members - including support staff - completed their second dose, Deepak Kumar, Rahi Sarnobat and Saurabh Chaudhary had their first dose on Wednesday.

Their vaccination was delayed as they had to give sufficient time on recovering from COVID-19.

The vaccination was completed for shooters Abhishek Verma, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Anjum Moudgil, Apurvi Chandela, Divyansh Singh Panwar, Elavenil Valarivan, Manu Bhaker, Sanjeev Rajput, Tejaswini Sawant and Yashaswini Deswal.

The two skeet shooters training in Italy will have their vaccination done in Rome.

Angad Vir Singh Bajwa has already taken his first shot on April 1, before he left for Europe, but Mairaj Ahmad Khan is yet to have his first dose.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) are in touch with the Indian Embassy in Rome to get the vaccination administered for Angad and Mairaj. The NRAI also put on record its gratitude to both the Indian Embassy in Zagreb and the Ministry of Health of Croatia ‘’for prompt and proactive assistance’’.

The Indian shooting team, accompanied by a battery of coaches and physios, is set to compete in the World Cup in rifle, pistol and shotgun scheduled to be staged in Osijek, Croatia, from June 20. The team had earlier competed in the European championship at the same venue.