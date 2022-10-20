Simranpreet Kaur Brar and Anish Bhanwala had to settle for the silver medal as they were beaten 16-14 by Yulia Korostylova and Maksym Horodynets of Ukraine in the gold medal match of the 25-metre rapid fire pistol mixed team event in the World Championship in Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday.

The Indian pair had dominated the first two stages, scoring 575 and 383, before losing way in the climax. In contrast, Ukraine qualified with 562 in the first stage and kept getting better for a memorable finish.

India stayed comfortably in the second place in the medals table with 10 gold, six silver and 10 bronze, behind China that led with 21 gold, 15 silver and 10 bronze medals. USA was third with three gold, one silver and five bronze.

In junior women’s air pistol, Varsha Singh shot 248.9 and missed the bronze medal by 0.2 points. The Chinese swept the three medals, while qualification topper Esha Singh (578) finished fifth.

The results:

Air pistol:Junior women: 1. Wang Siyu (Chn) 16 (251.0) 578; 2. Zhao Nan (Chn) 6 (250.3) 575; 3. Shen Yiyao (Chn) 249.1 (576); 4. Varsha Singh 248.9 (577); 5. Esha Singh 199.4 (578); 13. Kanishka Dagar 569; 19. Shikha Narwal 565.

25m rapid fire pistol mixed team: 1. Ukraine (Yulia Korostylova, Maksym Horodynets) 16 (380) 562; 2. India (Simranpreet Kaur Brar, Anish Bhanwala) 14 (383) 575; 3. Korea (Kim Jangmi, Kim Seojun) 17 (375) 571; 4. Czech Republic (Anna Dedova, Martin Podhrasky) 11 (375) 567.