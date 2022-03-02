ISSF World Cup: Indian shooters finish 4th in men’s team air rifle, women end 7th

The Indian team of Rudrankkash Balasaheb Patil, Divyansh Singh Panwar and Srinjoy Dutta finished fourth after missing out on the bronze medal contest by a point in the men's team air rifle event of the ISSF World Cup in Cairo on Wednesday.

The Indians aggregated 624.1, only a point less then Czech Republic's Ales Entrichel, Jiri Privratsky and Filip Nepejchel’s total score of 624.2. The Czechs went on to win the bronze medal ahead of Austria.

The Indian team of Shreya Agarwal, Ayushi Gupta and Rajshree Sancheti finished seventh in the women's 10m air rifle team event with a total score of 625.0.

In the mixed air rifle, the pair of Aayushi Gupta and Rudrankksh Patil qualified for the second stage but could not reach the gold medal match from among the top-eight teams.

On Tuesday, Indian shooting ace Saurabh Chaudhary won the gold medal in the men's 10m air pistol event, opening the country's account in the year's first ISSF World Cup. Chaudhary’s feat was followed by an excellent performance from 17-year-old Esha Singh, who won the silver in the women’s 10m air pistol category.