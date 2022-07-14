India won its third gold through men’s air rifle team, but missed three other gold medals in the shooting World Cup in Changwon, Korea, on Thursday.

Arjun Babuta, Shahu Tushar Mane and Paarth Makhija had a thrilling gold medal match against Korea, prevailing 17-15, which was quite competitive in the first and second stage of qualification as well.

It was the second gold Arjun after his individual gold, and the second for Shahu Mane after the mixed air rifle gold with Mehuli Ghosh.

The women’s air rifle team of Ramita Jindal, Elavenil Valarivan and Mehuli Ghosh was beaten by the Koreans 16-10, after having been dominant in the first and second stage of qualification.

The men’s air pistol team of Italy beat the Indian trio of Shiva Narwal, Naveen and Sagar Dangi 17-15 for the gold. It was another close contest as Italy beat Indian team of Palak Ghulia, Rhythm Sangwan and Yuvika Tomar 16-12 for the women’s air pistol gold.

In mixed trap, the Indian pairs of Preeti Rajak-Prithviraj Tondaiman (135) and Neeru-Bhowneesh Mendiratta (134) finished ninth and tenth respectively.

Overall, it was a good day for India as it jumped to the top of the medals table with three gold, four silver and a bronze. Korea was second with three gold and a silver, while Serbia slipped from the top to the third spot with its three gold medals.