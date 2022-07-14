Shooting

Changwon World Cup: Indian men clinch gold in 10m air rifle team event, women’s team bags silver

The men’s 10m air rifle team clinched India’s third gold medal at the ongoing World Cup, while the women’s 10m air rifle team bagged second posi

Kamesh Srinivasan
14 July, 2022 14:36 IST
14 July, 2022 14:36 IST
Arjun Babuta (L) and Paarth Makhija were a part of the team that won the gold medal in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle team competition at the World Cup in Changwon.

Arjun Babuta (L) and Paarth Makhija were a part of the team that won the gold medal in the Men’s 10m Air Rifle team competition at the World Cup in Changwon. | Photo Credit: -

The men’s 10m air rifle team clinched India’s third gold medal at the ongoing World Cup, while the women’s 10m air rifle team bagged second position.

India won its third gold through men’s air rifle team, but missed three other gold medals in the shooting World Cup in Changwon, Korea, on Thursday.

Arjun Babuta, Shahu Tushar Mane and Paarth Makhija had a thrilling gold medal match against Korea, prevailing 17-15, which was quite competitive in the first and second stage of qualification as well.

It was the second gold Arjun after his individual gold, and the second for Shahu Mane after the mixed air rifle gold with Mehuli Ghosh.

The women’s air rifle team of Ramita Jindal, Elavenil Valarivan and Mehuli Ghosh was beaten by the Koreans 16-10, after having been dominant in the first and second stage of qualification.

The men’s air pistol team of Italy beat the Indian trio of Shiva Narwal, Naveen and Sagar Dangi 17-15 for the gold. It was another close contest as Italy beat Indian team of Palak Ghulia, Rhythm Sangwan and Yuvika Tomar 16-12 for the women’s air pistol gold.

In mixed trap, the Indian pairs of Preeti Rajak-Prithviraj Tondaiman (135) and Neeru-Bhowneesh Mendiratta (134) finished ninth and tenth respectively.

Overall, it was a good day for India as it jumped to the top of the medals table with three gold, four silver and a bronze. Korea was second with three gold and a silver, while Serbia slipped from the top to the third spot with its three gold medals.

The results:
Air rifle men team: 1. India (Arjun Babuta, Shahu Tushar Mane, Paarth Makhija) 17 (629.7) 942.3; 2. Korea (Bang Seungho, Kim Sangdo, Park Hajun) 15 (627.3) 942.4; 3. Czech Republic 16 (624.9) 939.9; 4. Japan 10 (625.1) 937.1.
Air rifle women team: 1. Korea (Keum Jihyeon, Lee Eunseo, Gwon Dayeong) 16 (627.3) 939.8; 2. India (Ramita Jindal, Elavenil Valarivan, Mehuli Ghosh) 10 (631.5) 941.8; 3. Hungary 16 (625.4) 941.7; 4. Czech Republic 8 (626.2) 934.1.
Air pistol team men: 1. Italy (Paolo Monna, Alessio Torracchi, Luca Tesconi) 17 (582) 863; 2. India (Shiva Narwal, Naveen, Sagar Dangi) 15 (581) 867; 3. Uzbekistan 16 (571) 862; 4. Kazakhstan 14 (572) 862.
Air pistol team women: 1. Korea (Yoo Hyunyoung, Kim Minjung, Kim Bomi) 16 (572) 859; 2. India (Palak Ghulia, Rhythm Sangwan, Yuvika Tomar) 12 (571) 854; 3. Singapore 16 (562) 849; 4. Japan 10 (561) 850.

Read more stories on Shooting.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Trending Videos

Checkmate - E01 ft Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh on friendship, the Magnus Carlsen effect and Olympiad prep

ENG vs IND, 1st ODI Review: Bumrah’s career-best figures, Rohit-Dhawan’s approach and more

Breakdance BTS - Can India win an Olympic medal in breakdancing?

Videos

Avani Lekhara: From spinal injury and paralysis to Paralympic gold medal

Meet China's Yang Qian: Tokyo Olympics' first gold medallist

Gagan Narang: I always wanted to be on the Sportstar pullouts

Divyansh Panwar is a typical teenager but transforms when he shoots, says coach

Slide shows

When India celebrated Abhinav Bindra’s Gold medal

Rio-bound Indian shooters

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us