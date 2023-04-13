Shooting

India names 39-member team for Suhl Junior Shooting World Cup

The squad announced by the NRAI has some familiar names, who have been representing the country at the junior level for some time now.

PTI
New Delhi 13 April, 2023 17:07 IST
REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO: A shooter competes in the men’s trap shooting final at the London Olympics in 2012.

India on Thursday named a 39-member squad for the ISSF World Cup Junior Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun shooting competition to be held in Suhl, Germany from June 1 to 6.

The Junior World Cup will be followed by the Junior World Championships in July in Chagnwon, Korea.

The squad announced by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has some familiar names, who have been representing the country at the junior level for some time now, including the likes of Simranjeet Kaur Brar, Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu and Sameer in pistol, Abhinav Shaw and Dhanush Srikanth in rifle and Shardul Vihan and Preeti Rajak in shotgun.

Some upcoming shooters include Gautami Bhanot and Swati Chowdhary in rifle, Abhinav Chaudhary and Shubham Bisla in pistol and Sabeera Haris and Harmehar Singh Lally in shotgun.

Two pairs each in the mixed team air rifle, air pistol and trap events have also been announced.

RESULTS
Rifle: Saalim, Abhinav shaw, Dhanush Srikanth, Harsh Singla, Ramanya Tomer, Parikshit Singh Brar; Swati Chowdhury, Gautami Bhanot, Sonam Maskar, Nikita Kundu, Nupur Kumarwat, Sharanya Lakhan.
Pistol: Abhinav Chaudhary, Shubham Bisla, Amit Sharma, Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu, Sameer Ghulia, Jatin, Swaraj Bhondave, Amanrpeet Singh, Meshaak Ponnudurai; Sainyam Suruchi, Urva Chaudhary, Megana Sadula, Payal, Simranpreet Kaur Brar.
Trap: Bakhtiyaruddin Malek, Aryanvansh Tyagi, Shardul Vihan; Sabeera Haris, Preeti Rajak, Bhavya Tripathi.
Skeet: Rituraj Bundela, Harmehar Singh Lally, Abhay Singh Sekhon; Raiza Dhillon, Sanjana Sood, Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala.

