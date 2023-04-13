India names 39-member team for Suhl Junior Shooting World Cup

India on Thursday named a 39-member squad for the ISSF World Cup Junior Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun shooting competition to be held in Suhl, Germany from June 1 to 6.

The Junior World Cup will be followed by the Junior World Championships in July in Chagnwon, Korea.

The squad announced by the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has some familiar names, who have been representing the country at the junior level for some time now, including the likes of Simranjeet Kaur Brar, Rajkanwar Singh Sandhu and Sameer in pistol, Abhinav Shaw and Dhanush Srikanth in rifle and Shardul Vihan and Preeti Rajak in shotgun.

Some upcoming shooters include Gautami Bhanot and Swati Chowdhary in rifle, Abhinav Chaudhary and Shubham Bisla in pistol and Sabeera Haris and Harmehar Singh Lally in shotgun.

Two pairs each in the mixed team air rifle, air pistol and trap events have also been announced.