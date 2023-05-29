Khelo India University Games 2023: Kamaljeet beats World Cup gold medallist Sarabjot in air pistol final 

NEW DELHI

Kamaljeet beat World Cup gold medallist Sarabjot Singh by three points to clinch the air pistol gold for Indira Gandhi University in the Khelo India University Games at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Monday.

After Kamaljeet had a dream start with shots of 10.9 and 10.8 in the final, qualification topper Sarabjot (580) did catch up to reduce the gap to 0.2 point. However Kamaljeet tackled the nervousness with competence to seal a remarkable victory.

Also Read Mehuli Ghosh hopes to better ranking, make India squad for Asian Games and World Championship

In fact, Kamaljeet did it in style with a penultimate shot of 10.9 in the 24-shot final, for an unforgettable triumph against heavy odds.

“I was surprised by the perfect shots in the final. It gave me a little fear that I was doing so well. But I overcame that fear. I remembered my coach Rakesh Thakur’s advice to focus on the technique. I believed that I could do it. I am glad to win this gold”, said Kamaljeet who will be making his international debut soon in the Junior World Championship in Changwon, Korea.

Sahil Choudhary of Delhi University also sprang a surprise to beat two-time World Championship junior gold medallist in free pistol, Arjun Singh Cheema, for the bronze. Sahil was languishing in the fourth spot, 1.1 point behind Arjun, but delivered a 10.7 shot as against 8.8 by Arjun to ensure a medal.

Udhayveer Sidhu and Hardeep Singh Gill who had also shot 580 in qualification, finished seventh and eighth respectively.

In women’s sports pistol, Abhidnya Patil pulled through to a 30-28 victory over Niveditha Nair. Abhidnya had qualified in the second place with 579, nine points behind Manu Bhaker (588), but the latter placed fourth after having started the final on the wrong note with zero hit.

Neha led for the most part in the final but slipped to the bronze medal. Gauri Sheoran, Devanshi Dhama, Nancy Solanki and Vridhi Goray finished fifth to eighth in that order.

In men’s skeet, Atul Singh led with 72 out of 75 after three rounds. It was Karttiki Shaktawat leading with 68 in women’s skeet.