Shotgun World Cup: Mairaj Ahmad Khan fails to make it to semis by one point

Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan came up with a perfect fifth round of 25 but missed qualification for the semifinals in skeet by one point at the shotgun World Cup in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Tuesday.

ALSO READ - India bags silver in men’s trap

Mairaj had a series of 23, 25, 23, 23 and 25 in the qualification competition spread over three days, tallying 119 points. Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Gurjoat Khangura shot identical scores of 115 and were placed 42nd and 44th, respectively.

In women’s skeet, Maheshwari Chauhan settled for the 30th spot with a total of 106.