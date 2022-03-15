More Sports Shooting Shooting Shotgun World Cup: Mairaj Ahmad Khan fails to make it to semis by one point Mairaj registers a perfect fifth round of 25 but misses qualification by one point; Maheshwari Chauhan finishes 30th in women’s skeet. Team Sportstar 15 March, 2022 20:19 IST FILE PHOTO: Mairaj Ahmad Khan tallied 119 points. - Kamesh Srinivasan Team Sportstar 15 March, 2022 20:19 IST Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan came up with a perfect fifth round of 25 but missed qualification for the semifinals in skeet by one point at the shotgun World Cup in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Tuesday.ALSO READ - India bags silver in men’s trapMairaj had a series of 23, 25, 23, 23 and 25 in the qualification competition spread over three days, tallying 119 points. Anant Jeet Singh Naruka and Gurjoat Khangura shot identical scores of 115 and were placed 42nd and 44th, respectively.In women’s skeet, Maheshwari Chauhan settled for the 30th spot with a total of 106.The results (Skeet)Women: 1. Amber Hill (GBR) 34 (26) 116; 2. Danka Bartekova (Svk) 28 (24) 116; 3. Austen Jewell Smith (US) 23 (26) 115; 4. Chiara Cainero (Ita) 13 (24) 113; 30. Maheshwari Chauhan 106; 48. Areeba Khan 92. Read more stories on Shooting. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :