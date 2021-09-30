Junior World Championships: Manu Bhaker wins gold, Esha takes silver

Ace shooter Manu Bhaker won gold in the 10m pistol event at the Junior World Championships in Lima on Thursday.The Olympian scored 241.3 in the final.

Esha Singh won silver.

Earlier, Rhythm Sangwan had qualified for air pistol final in junior women’s section with a second best score of 577.

