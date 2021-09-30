Shooting Shooting Junior World Championships: Manu Bhaker wins gold, Esha takes silver Earlier, Rhythm Sangwan had qualified for air pistol final in junior women’s section with a second best score of 577. Team Sportstar 30 September, 2021 22:41 IST Manu Bhaker of India during the 10m Air Pistol mixed team shooting event at the Summer Olympics 2020 in Tokyo on Tuesday. - PTI Team Sportstar 30 September, 2021 22:41 IST Ace shooter Manu Bhaker won gold in the 10m pistol event at the Junior World Championships in Lima on Thursday.The Olympian scored 241.3 in the final. Esha Singh won silver.READ| Junior Shooting World Championship: Rhythm Sangwan sizzles Earlier, Rhythm Sangwan had qualified for air pistol final in junior women’s section with a second best score of 577.More to follow... Read more stories on Shooting. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :