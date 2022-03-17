National selection trials: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar beats Deepak Kumar 17-11 in 10m air rifle

Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar asserted himself with the air rifle as he topped the second trial 17-11 ahead of fellow Tokyo Olympian Deepak Kumar in the National shootng selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy on Thursday.



The qualification topper, Maddineni Umamahesh (632.5) did well to dominate the junior and youth sections, by beating Avinash Yadav 17-9 and Ajay Malik 16-2 respectively.

In 50-metre rifle 3-position event, Sift Kaur Samra topped both the women’s and junior sections, by beating Ashi Chouksey 17-9 and Mansi Kathait 16-8 respectively.



The first trial topper Gaayathri Nithyanandam placed third in the women’s event, ahead of Olympian Anjum Moudgil who had don well to shoot 585 in qualification.

Missed chance in Shotgun World Cup

The Indian team of Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Gurjoat Khangura shot 214 and missed the chance to fight for a team medal by three points in skeet in the Shotgun World Cup in Nicosia,

Cyprus, on Thursday.

It was a creditable fare that India placed fifth ahead of Kuwait and host Cyprus in a field of 13 teams.

The men’s trap team had won the silver for the only medal in the World Cup.