More Sports Shooting Shooting National selection trials: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar beats Deepak Kumar 17-11 in 10m air rifle The qualification topper, Maddineni Umamahesh (632.5) did well to dominate the junior and youth sections, by beating Avinash Yadav 17-9 and Ajay Malik 16-2 respectively. Kamesh Srinivasan BHOPAL 17 March, 2022 20:27 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The first trial topper Gaayathri Nithyanandam placed third in the women’s event, ahead of Olympian Anjum Moudgil who had don well to shoot 585 in qualification. - Getty Images Kamesh Srinivasan BHOPAL 17 March, 2022 20:27 IST Olympian Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar asserted himself with the air rifle as he topped the second trial 17-11 ahead of fellow Tokyo Olympian Deepak Kumar in the National shootng selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy on Thursday.The qualification topper, Maddineni Umamahesh (632.5) did well to dominate the junior and youth sections, by beating Avinash Yadav 17-9 and Ajay Malik 16-2 respectively.READ | Shotgun World Cup: Areeba, Mairaj fail to reach semis in skeet mixed team In 50-metre rifle 3-position event, Sift Kaur Samra topped both the women’s and junior sections, by beating Ashi Chouksey 17-9 and Mansi Kathait 16-8 respectively.The first trial topper Gaayathri Nithyanandam placed third in the women’s event, ahead of Olympian Anjum Moudgil who had don well to shoot 585 in qualification.Missed chance in Shotgun World Cup The Indian team of Anant Jeet Singh Naruka, Mairaj Ahmad Khan and Gurjoat Khangura shot 214 and missed the chance to fight for a team medal by three points in skeet in the Shotgun World Cup in Nicosia,Cyprus, on Thursday. It was a creditable fare that India placed fifth ahead of Kuwait and host Cyprus in a field of 13 teams. The men’s trap team had won the silver for the only medal in the World Cup.The results of National selection trials :10m air rifle: Men: 1. Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar 17 (40.5) 43 (629.9); 2. Deepak Kumar 11 (42.5) 39 (631.6); 3. Rudrankksh Patil 40.5 (38) 62.3; 4. Avinash Yadav 21.5 (45) 629.1. Juniors: 1. Maddineni Umamahesh 17 (42) 43.5 (632.5); 2. Avinash Yadav 9 (42) 40 (629.1); 3. Dhanush Srikanth 37.5 (48.5) 632.0; 4. Rudrankksh Patil 23.5 (43) 629.3. Youth: 1. Maddineni Umamahesh 16 (47) 44 (632.5); 2. Ajay Malik 2 (40.5) 52 (626.2); 3. Ranavir Katkar 39.5 (53) 626.9; 4. Pratham Bhadana 18 (42.5) 629.0. 50m rifle 3-position:Women: 1. Sift Kaur Samra 17 (42.5) 302.9 (582); 2. Ashi Chouksey 9 (45) 297.9 (579); 3. Gaayathri Nithyanandam 38 (297.9) 577; 4. Anjum Moudgil 19.5 (300.1) 585. Juniors: 1. Sift Kaur Samra 16 (39) 297.1 (582); 2. Mansi Kathait 8 (45.5) 293.1 (576); 3. Surabhi Bharadwaj 33 (295.5) 569; 4. Ashi Chouksey 18.5 (292.4) 579.25m sports pistol:Junior men: 1. Rajkanwar Sandhu 586; 2. Amanpreet Singh 582; 3. Sameer 580. Read more stories on Shooting. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :