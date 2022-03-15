More Sports Shooting Shooting National shooting selection trials: Rahi Sarnobat sails to the top in sports pistol Rahi won 19-16 against Abhidnya Patil, while Rhythm Sangwan and former World No.1 Chinki Yadav were pushed to the third and fourth spots. Kamesh Srinivasan BHOPAL 15 March, 2022 20:35 IST In 10-metre air rifle, Paarth Makhija beat Abhinav Shaw 16-4 for the top spot in the men’s event, after having topped qualification with 632.0. Paarth topped the junior event as well. REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE - Getty Images Kamesh Srinivasan BHOPAL 15 March, 2022 20:35 IST Three-time World Cup gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat asserted her undisputed class yet again as she beat a strong field to the top spot in women’s 25-metre sports pistol in the National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy on Tuesday. Rahi won 19-16 against Abhidnya Patil, while Rhythm Sangwan and former World No.1 Chinki Yadav were pushed to the third and fourth spots. READ | Shotgun World Cup: Mairaj Ahmad Khan fails to make it to semis by one point Qualification topper Manu Bhaker did not reach the top four, but did well to top the junior event ahead of Rhythm, while World junior champion Naamya Kapoor placed fourth. In 10-metre air rifle, Paarth Makhija beat Abhinav Shaw 16-4 for the top spot in the men’s event, after having topped qualification with 632.0. Paarth topped the junior event as well. The results: 25m sports pistol:Women: 1. Rahi Sarnobat 19 (20) 21 (576); 2. Abhidnya Patil 16 (20) 17 (584); 3. Rhythm Sangwan 20 (18) 573; 4. Chinki Yadav 12 (18) 574.Juniors: 1. Manu Bhaker 19 (17) 18 (589); 2. Rhythm Sangwan 14 (16) 17 (573); 3. Tejaswani 15 (13) 570; 4. Naamya Kapoor 11 (14) 572.10m air rifle:Men: 1. Paarth Makhija 16 (40) 42.5 (632.0); 2. Abhinav Shaw 4 (45) 48.5 (631.2); 3. Sandeep 37 (38) 6291; 4. Arjun Babuta 23 (40.5) 629.2.Juniors: 1. Paarth Makhija 16 (41) 39 (632.0); 2. Divyansh Singh Panwar 10 (41.5) 38.5 (627.0); 3. Maddineni Umamahesh 38.5 (45.5) 627.2; 4. Shahu Tushar Mane 24 (40.5) 627.2.Youth: 1. Piyush Sharma 17 (39) 40.5 (625.6); 2. Sheersh Aditya Kashyap 13 (42) 41.5 (626.2); 3. Abhinav Shaw 34 (39.5) 631.2; 4. Sri Karthik Sabari Raj 21 (43.5) 626.2.50m rifle prone: Men: 1. Swapnil Kusale 619.8; 2. Indrani Basak 616.7; 3. Ron George Valiyaveettil 616.5.Juniors: 1. Avinash Yadav 612.3; 2. Amar Chakravarthy 611.7; 3. Yash Dabas 609.8.Women: 1. Priyanka Roy 619.6; 2. Saachi Gupta 618.9; 3. Shreya Saksena 618.6. Juniors: 1. Mansi Singh Kathait 615.3; 2. Surabhi Bhardwaj 614.0; 3. Sift Kaur Samra 613.8. Read more stories on Shooting. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :