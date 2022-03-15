National shooting selection trials: Rahi Sarnobat sails to the top in sports pistol

Three-time World Cup gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat asserted her undisputed class yet again as she beat a strong field to the top spot in women’s 25-metre sports pistol in the National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy on Tuesday.

Rahi won 19-16 against Abhidnya Patil, while Rhythm Sangwan and former World No.1 Chinki Yadav were pushed to the third and fourth spots.

Qualification topper Manu Bhaker did not reach the top four, but did well to top the junior event ahead of Rhythm, while World junior champion Naamya Kapoor placed fourth.

In 10-metre air rifle, Paarth Makhija beat Abhinav Shaw 16-4 for the top spot in the men’s event, after having topped qualification with 632.0. Paarth topped the junior event as well.