National Shotgun C'ship: Dahiya, Varsha Varman win gold in double trap

Sangram Dahiya and Varsha Varman won the gold in men’s and women’s double trap at the 63rd National shotgun championship at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Monday.

A silver medallist in the World Cup Final at the same venue in 2017, Sangram shot 142 out of 150, to beat the former World Champion Ankur Mittal by five points.

With double trap having been taken off the Olympics schedule, there was no final for the event. Prithivi Singh Chahal won the bronze ahead of Anant Shivan Pratap Singh (132), Ajay Mittal (131) and Mohd. Asab (130).

Sangram also won the team gold for Haryana, along with Ajay Mittal and Shamsher Singh Chauhan, 38 points ahead of Punjab.

Varsha Varman won the women’s gold as she shot 97. After rounds of 24,

23 and 22, she finished strongly with 28, which saw her beat Manisha Keer to the gold by four points.

Varsha also helped Madhya Pradesh to the gold medal in partnership with Manisha Keer and Anam Basit (85). After the disappointment of not being able to defend her trap title won last year, the two gold medals were doubly sweet for Varsha.

"Glad I got the gold. National champion again this year," said Varsha.

While Manisha won the junior gold, Mahima Vishwakarma got the women’s

bronze five points ahead of Nivetha Nenthirasigamani.

In the veterans event, Yadavendra Singh shot 116 and beat the secretary general of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI), D.V. Seetharama Rao, by eight points for the gold.