National shotgun trials: Skeet shooter Mairaj Ahmad Khan in focus

With the weather improving, and bright sun taking over from the winter gloom, it will be a good chance for the skeet shooters to improve their scores in the third National shotgun selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Friday and Saturday.

The presence of Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan, who would be shooting to get back into the rhythm as a zero shooter — without having to go through the competition since he has a very high average to make the national team — should inspire the rest of the pack to sharpen their shooting.

Sheeraz Sheikh who had to endure rain during the third round in the the previous trial, which saw his score dip, would be keen to step up the way he did in shooting a good final of 57 out of 60. The qualification scores matter the most in deciding the overall average of the shooters, and thus the shooters will focus on giving their best during the five rounds of 25 each.

In the women’s event, the competition is getting better and more unpredictable, due to the drastic change of fortunes, from round to round. These scores form the foundation for the season ahead and the shooters will be keen to make the cut.