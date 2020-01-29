National shotgun trials: Sheeraz Sheikh wins skeet event

Mohd. Sheeraz Sheikh asserted his class in the final as he beat Anantjeet Singh Naruka 57-53 to win the men’s skeet event in the second National shotgun selection trials at the Dr. Karni Singh Range, Tughlakabad, on Wednesday.

Qualifying with 118, a modest score by his standards, he had shot 22 in the third round, Sheeraz rarely missed a bird in the final.

It was a fighting performance by the young Anantjeet, as he qualified in the shoot-off to make the final, after having shot 25 in the last round. He edged out former Asian champion Man Singh who had tied on 116 for the last spot, 1-0.

Karam Sukhbir Singh got to the third place, after having made the final with a perfect last round. In fact, Amrinder Singh Cheema, Gurjoat Singh and Sukhbir Singh Harika, apart from Man Singh, had all shot 25 on the last round, to sustain their chances in the qualification phase.

Gurjoat and Sukhbir had high total of 120 and 121 in qualification, but ended up fifth and sixth respectively. In women’s skeet, Karttiki Singh Shaktawat topped, by beating qualification topper Jasmeen Kaur (116) with a comfortable margin, 52-48. Asees Chhina got to the third place ahead of Darshna Rathore, while Raiza Dhillon and the former national champion Maheshwari Chauhan opted to skip the finals.

Former national champion Rashmmi Rathore and Parinaaz Dhaliwal could muster only 105 each, while the reigning national champion Saniya Sheikh was below par with a total of 102.

Darshna Rathore was quite strong in winning the junior women’s event, with a 56-48 margin over Karttiki Shaktawat.