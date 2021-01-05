More Sports Shooting Shooting NRAI closes in on multi-million dollar deal with online gaming company The contract, pending approval, will only be the second instance of an Indian Olympic sports federation roping in a sizeable sponsor in the last two years. Santadeep Dey KOLKATA 05 January, 2021 07:46 IST The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) is set to announce the signing of a multi-million-dollar sponsorship deal with an online gaming platform. (Representative Image) - Getty Images Santadeep Dey KOLKATA 05 January, 2021 07:46 IST The National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) is set to announce the signing of a multi-million-dollar sponsorship deal with an online gaming platform shortly.The contract, pending approval, will only be the second instance - since the Wrestling Federation of India's three-year multi-crore agreement with Tata Motors in 2018 - of an Indian Olympic sports federation roping in a sizeable sponsor in the last two years.D.V. Seetharama Rao, secretary-general of the federation, confirmed the development to Sportstar. "It [talks regarding the deal] is very much in the embryonic stage. No specific details have come out as of now. There are a lot of discussions happening to and fro regarding the finalisation of the documentation," he said. Hopeful of India recording best-ever medal haul in Tokyo Olympics: Bindra It has been learnt that the deal would be worth $1 million per year extending until two cycles of the Summer Games. The apex body of shooting in the country is expected to formalise the deal come the first Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun ISSF World Cup of 2021 starting March 18 in New Delhi.Rao, however, wasn't too willing to disclose the name of the sponsor. "The negotiations are still on and a concrete decision is yet to be arrived at. Once the legal committee and athlete committee agree and the plans and packages are put on paper, there will be a proper announcement," he said. Olympic shooting team back on track: High-performance coach Deepali If a favourable decision is arrived at, elite shooters may soon be eligible for annual contracts. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.