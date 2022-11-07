Para Shooting World C’ships: Rahul Jakhar wins bronze in P3 mixed 25m pistol SH1 event in Al Ain

Rahul Jakhar opened India’s account at the Para Shooting World Championships in Al Ain, UAE on Monday with a bronze medal.
Jakhar clinched bronze medal in the P3 mixed 25m pistol SH1 event with a score of 21. Jakhar’s beat compatriot Nihal Singh in the shoot-off for the medal. Nihal finished fourth with 20 while two-time Paralympic medallist Singhraj Adhana was sixth with 13.
Jakhar had topped the qualification stage with a score of 582 while Singhraj and Nihal finished seventh and eighth, respectively.
The championships, which began on Sunday, will conclude on November 17.