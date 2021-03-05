Shotgun World Cup: India joint seventh with host Egypt

The Indian women’s trap team of Manisha Keer, Rajeshwari Kumari and Kirti Gupta gave a good account of itself before being beaten 6-4 in the gold medal contest in the team championship of the Shotgun World Cup which concluded in Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday.



It was the second medal for the Indian team, following the skeet team’s bronze.



Russia topped the medals table with five gold, three silver and a bronze. Croatia (2), Spain, Slovakia and Ukrain had won the other gold medals.

India was joint seventh with host Egypt, from among the 13 teams that managed to figure in the medals table.



The results:



Women’s trap team: 1. Russia (Ekaterina Subbotina, Dana Semianova, Luliia Saveleva) 6 (463); 2. India (Manisha Keer, Rajeshwari Kumari, Kirti Gupta) 4 (444); 3. Kazakhstan (Mariya Dimitriyenko, Aizhan Dosmagambetova, Sarsenkul Rysbekova) 6 (395); 4. Egypt (Maggy Ashmavy, Nourhan Elmeniawy, Sahar Talaat) 2 (405).