Shooting World Cup 2023: Ganemat takes joint-lead in Women’s Skeet finals

The 22-year-old is on par with three-time Olympic gold medallist Kimberly Rhode, and three-time World Champion Dania Jo Vizzi, apart from World Cup gold medallist Assem Orynbay of Kazakhstan.

Published : Nov 22, 2023 18:56 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
File Photo: Ganemat shot three rounds of 24 in women’s skeet to become of the joint-leaders at the Shooting World Cup 2023.
File Photo: Ganemat shot three rounds of 24 in women's skeet to become of the joint-leaders at the Shooting World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan / The Hindu
infoIcon

File Photo: Ganemat shot three rounds of 24 in women’s skeet to become of the joint-leaders at the Shooting World Cup 2023. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan / The Hindu

Ganemat Sekhon was in fine form as she shot 72 in women’s skeet to be in joint lead with three others in the World Cup Finals in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Ganemat shot three rounds of 24, to be on par with three-time Olympic gold medallist Kimberly Rhode, and three-time World Champion Dania Jo Vizzi, apart from World Cup gold medallist Assem Orynbay of Kazakhstan.

The rifle shooters, Elavenil Valarivan and Hriday Hazarika did make the women’s and men’s final, but ended up seventh. Ramita Jindal and Mehuli Ghosh narrowly missed making the women’s air rifle final.

ALSO READ: Shooting World Cup: Divya finishes 7th, Esha 13th in 10m air pistol final

Prithviraj Tondaiman shot 69 in three rounds of men’s trap, to find himself in the 12th place among 17. Two more rounds on Thursday will lead up to the top six competing in the finals in both skeet and trap.

The results:
10m air rifle: Men: 1. Zalan Pekler (Hun) 251.2 (630.3); 2. Lazar Kovacevic (Srb) 249.4 (630.1); 3. Jiri Privratsky (Cze) 229.5 (629.6); 7. Hriday Hazarika 145.5 (629.4); 13. Rudrankksh Patil 626.1.
Women: 1. Aneta Stankiewicz (Pol) 253.3 (631.8); 2. Wang Zhilin (Chn) 252.6 (634.2); 3. Jeanette Duestad (Nor) 230.2 (630.8); 7. Elavenil Valarivan 146.0 (630.8); 9. Ramita Jindal 629.4; 10. Mehuli Ghosh 628.3.

