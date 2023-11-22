Shooting World Cup 2023: Ganemat takes joint-lead in Women’s Skeet finals

Ganemat Sekhon was in fine form as she shot 72 in women’s skeet to be in joint lead with three others in the World Cup Finals in Doha, Qatar, on Wednesday.

The 22-year-old Ganemat shot three rounds of 24, to be on par with three-time Olympic gold medallist Kimberly Rhode, and three-time World Champion Dania Jo Vizzi, apart from World Cup gold medallist Assem Orynbay of Kazakhstan.

The rifle shooters, Elavenil Valarivan and Hriday Hazarika did make the women’s and men’s final, but ended up seventh. Ramita Jindal and Mehuli Ghosh narrowly missed making the women’s air rifle final.

Prithviraj Tondaiman shot 69 in three rounds of men’s trap, to find himself in the 12th place among 17. Two more rounds on Thursday will lead up to the top six competing in the finals in both skeet and trap.