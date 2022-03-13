Shreyasi- Prithviraj pair miss spot in shotgun World Cup semis

Shreyasi Singh and Prithviraj Tondaiman shot a combined score of 130 in qualification and missed the semifinal stage of mixed trap team competition by four points in the shotgun World Cup in Nicosia, Cyprus, on Sunday.

The second Indian team of Rajeshwari Kumari and Vivaan Kapoor scored 120 for the 21st spot among 26 teams.

Shreyasi, Prithviraj miss spot in shotgun World Cup semis

In men’s skeet, Olympian Mairaj Ahmad Khan had rounds of 23 and 25 for 48 out of 50. He was followed at a distance by Gurjoat Khangura (45) and Anantjeet Singh Naruka (44).

In women’s skeet, Areeba Khan (38) and Maheshwari Chauhan (36) were below par in the first two rounds in a field of 48 shooters.